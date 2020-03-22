Ο Βέλγος πρώην χαφ της Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ και νυν της Shandong Luneng Taishan, διαγνώστηκε με τον Covid-19 και επέστρεψε στην Κίνα ώστε ν' απομονωθεί εκεί.
Όπως ενημέρωσε ο ίδιος μέσω social media, διακομίστηκε στο νοσοκομείο για την καραντίνα κι όχι στο σπίτι του, ωστόσο, διαβεβαίωσε άπαντες πως είναι αρκετά καλά στην υγεία του και θα ενημερώνει τις εξελίξεις τους ακόλουθούς του.
Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive. Currently, I am back in China and being treated in the hospital. I can assure you that everything is fine for me now. Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention. I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please everyone stay safe