Φελαϊνί: Σε νοσοκομείο της Κίνας η καραντίνα του

Φελαϊνί: Σε νοσοκομείο της Κίνας η καραντίνα του

Φελαϊνί: Σε νοσοκομείο της Κίνας η καραντίνα του

Έχοντας γίνει γνωστό πως είναι θετικός στον κορονοϊό, ο Μαρουάν Φελαϊνί διακομίστηκε σε νοσοκομείο της Κίνας αμέσως μετά την επιστροφή του κι όχι στο σπίτι του για να μπει σε καραντίνα. Έστειλε μήνυμα μέσω social media πως όλα είναι καλά με την υγεία του...

Ο Βέλγος πρώην χαφ της Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ και νυν της Shandong Luneng Taishan, διαγνώστηκε με τον Covid-19 και επέστρεψε στην Κίνα ώστε ν' απομονωθεί εκεί

Όπως ενημέρωσε ο ίδιος μέσω social media, διακομίστηκε στο νοσοκομείο για την καραντίνα κι όχι στο σπίτι του, ωστόσο, διαβεβαίωσε άπαντες πως είναι αρκετά καλά στην υγεία του και θα ενημερώνει τις εξελίξεις τους ακόλουθούς του. 

 

