Ιταλία - Αγγλία: «Επίθεση» στον Σάουθγκεϊτ για τις επιλογές στα πέναλτι (pics)

Μετά την ήττα στον τελικό του Euro από την Ιταλία, ο τεχνικός της Αγγλίας, Γκάρεθ Σάουθγκεϊτ, δέχτηκε κριτική για την απόφασή του επιλέξει τους Σάντσο και Ράσφορντ για την εκτέλεση πέναλτι, ενώ μπήκαν στο ματς στο 120'.

Η Ιταλία ήταν η μεγάλη νικήτρια του Euro 2020. Νίκησε με 3-2 την Αγγλία στα πέναλτι, στο Γουέμπλεϊ, και σήκωσε το τρόπαιο για δεύτερη φορά. Ο προπονητής των «τριών λιονταριών», Γκάρεθ Σάουθγκεϊτ, δέχτηκε «επίθεση» μετά το τέλος του αγώνα για την απόφασή του να ρίξει στο ματς τους Σάντσο και Ράσφορντ στο 120' και εν συνεχεία να τους επιλέξει να χτυπήσουν πέναλτι.

Υπενθυμίζεται ότι και οι δύο αστόχησαν, το ίδιο και ο 19χρονος Σάκα, που έχασε το τελευταίο πέναλτι. Μπορεί αρκετοί να μίλησαν με πολύ καλά λόγια για τον Άγγλο κόουτς, αλλά οι περισσότεροι τον... έστησαν στη γωνία για τις αποφάσεις του.



Who the FUCK puts a 19 year old up to take the fifth penalty??? — Kevin Airs (@KevinAirs) July 11, 2021

It should never be Bukayo Saka taking the fifth penalty. You barely use Sancho all tournament and he takes the fourth penalty? Jesus. — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) July 11, 2021

Southgate brought on Rashford and Sancho just to take the penalties. The greatest substitution in the history of football. pic.twitter.com/HM53Kg0J8E — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 11, 2021

Italy deserved to win across the game, dominated for an hour. Through his decisions across the tournament Gareth Southgate got far more right than wrong. Results dictate everything and England missed penalties, so it looks as thought they chose wrong. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 11, 2021

i rate southgate highly but fucking hell why put saka, a relatively inexperienced 19 year old, as the deciding penalty taker, shameful — Memeulous (@Memeulous) July 11, 2021

Southgate deserves all the criticism tonight, not the penalty takers. Stupid decision to start a Back 5, didn’t bring Grealish on in the WHOLE 90 minutes, questionable subs and awful penalty order. Game winnable in 90. We may never get here again and we will regret this for life. — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) July 11, 2021

A coach live and die by decisions. Southgate been good making the the right decisions this tournament. Making “pen-subs” - if they score “genius”.

Giving responsibility to a 19-year old. If he scores: Genius.



No goals= not genius



Of all people Southgate knows all about that — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) July 11, 2021

Another oh so no near, and the worst yet.

Southgate couldn’t answer the biggest question of him as caution lost that game - and squandered so many advantages.



Italy were deserved winners. The team of the tournament are its winners



My piece from Wembleyhttps://t.co/R9G903bF7e — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) July 11, 2021

Not blaming Bukayo Saka for the last penalty kick miss but why was a 19 year old taking our last penalty? — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) July 11, 2021