Δημήτρης Σαμόλης
Ιταλία - Αγγλία: «Επίθεση» στον Σάουθγκεϊτ για τις επιλογές στα πέναλτι (pics)
Μετά την ήττα στον τελικό του Euro από την Ιταλία, ο τεχνικός της Αγγλίας, Γκάρεθ Σάουθγκεϊτ, δέχτηκε κριτική για την απόφασή του επιλέξει τους Σάντσο και Ράσφορντ για την εκτέλεση πέναλτι, ενώ μπήκαν στο ματς στο 120'.

Η Ιταλία ήταν η μεγάλη νικήτρια του Euro 2020. Νίκησε με 3-2 την Αγγλία στα πέναλτι, στο Γουέμπλεϊ, και σήκωσε το τρόπαιο για δεύτερη φορά. Ο προπονητής των «τριών λιονταριών», Γκάρεθ Σάουθγκεϊτ, δέχτηκε «επίθεση» μετά το τέλος του αγώνα για την απόφασή του να ρίξει στο ματς τους Σάντσο και Ράσφορντ στο 120' και εν συνεχεία να τους επιλέξει να χτυπήσουν πέναλτι.

Υπενθυμίζεται ότι και οι δύο αστόχησαν, το ίδιο και ο 19χρονος Σάκα, που έχασε το τελευταίο πέναλτι. Μπορεί αρκετοί να μίλησαν με πολύ καλά λόγια για τον Άγγλο κόουτς, αλλά οι περισσότεροι τον... έστησαν στη γωνία για τις αποφάσεις του.

