Οι παίκτες της Μαρσέιγ δεν γονάτισαν πριν τη σέντρα με την Σίτι (vid)

Από τις αρχές καλοκαιριού σχεδόν όλοι ποδοσφαιριστές των ομάδων, για να δείξουν κι αυτοί πως είναι υπέρμαχοι της ισότητας και της εξάλειψης του ρατσισμού, γονατίζουν στο χώρο του κέντρου πριν από την έναρξη κάθε αγώνα.

Η συγκεκριμένη πρωτοβουλία ξεκίνησε από τις ομάδες της Premier League, oι οποίες με αυτόν τρόπο ήθελαν να στείλουν ένα μήνυμα κατά του ρατσισμού και να δείξουν αλληλεγγύη στο κίνημα του Black Lives Matter ώστε να τιμήσουν τον Τζορτζ Φλόιντ.

Wtf is this? I swear this is the team that defended Alvaro after he racially abused Neymar last month? pic.twitter.com/BUMSRDpevT

Slightly odd moment just before kick-off - Manchester City players take the knee in the now matchday tradition in the Premier League: a stand against racism - in Ligue 1, this custom was never implemented & OM players tonight just stood in a line whilst their visitors kneeled.

— Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 27, 2020