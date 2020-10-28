ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροChampions League
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE
Οι παίκτες της Μαρσέιγ δεν γονάτισαν πριν τη σέντρα με την Σίτι (vid)

Οι παίκτες της Μαρσέιγ δεν γονάτισαν πριν τη σέντρα με την Σίτι (vid)

Οι παίκτες της Μαρσέιγ δεν γονάτισαν πριν τη σέντρα με την Σίτι (vid)

Μια ασυνήθιστη σκηνή έλαβε χώρα στο Στάδιο Βελοντρόμ και στο Μαρσέιγ-Μάντσεστερ Σίτι, με τους παίκτες των «πολιτών» να γονατίζουν πριν τη σέντρα και τους γηπεδούχους να στέκονται όρθιοι. 

Από τις αρχές καλοκαιριού σχεδόν όλοι ποδοσφαιριστές των ομάδων, για να δείξουν κι αυτοί πως είναι υπέρμαχοι της ισότητας και της εξάλειψης του ρατσισμού, γονατίζουν στο χώρο του κέντρου πριν από την έναρξη κάθε αγώνα.

Η συγκεκριμένη πρωτοβουλία ξεκίνησε από τις ομάδες της Premier League, oι οποίες με αυτόν τρόπο ήθελαν να στείλουν ένα μήνυμα κατά του ρατσισμού και να δείξουν αλληλεγγύη στο κίνημα του Black Lives Matter ώστε να τιμήσουν τον Τζορτζ Φλόιντ.

Στο ματς της Μαρσέιγ με την Μάντσεστερ Σίτι, ο διαιτητής αλλά και οι παίκτες του Πεπ Γκουαρδιόλα πριν τη σέντρα, γονάτισαν για περίπου 10 δευτερόλεπτα στο χορτάρι. Οι γηπεδούχοι όμως από την πλευρά τους, δεν ακολούθησαν και στάθηκαν αγκαλιασμένοι στον χώρο της μεσαίας γραμμής.
 
Αυτό προκάλεσε την αναστάτωση και την δυσαρέσκεια πολλών φιλάθλων, που παρακολουθούσαν την αναμέτρηση. Ωστόσο, ο λόγος που οι ποδοσφαιριστές της Μαρσέιγ δεν γονάτισαν είναι επειδή στη Ligue 1, δεν έχει εφαρμοστεί αυτό το «έθιμο», σε αντίθεση με την Premier League, όπου όλοι οι παίκτες των αγγλικών ομάδων γονατίζουν συμβολικά πριν από κάθε ματς.

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα