Σοκ προκάλεσε στον ποδοσφαιρικό -και όχι μόνο- ποδοσφαιρικό πλανήτη, η απόφαση του Λιονέλ Μέσι, να αποχωρήσει εδώ και τώρα από τους «μπλαουγκράνα». Οπως ήταν αναμενόμενο, το διαδίκτυο πήρε... φωτιά μετά τη συγκεκριμένη είδηση.

Τουλάχιστον 12 εκατομμύρια tweets, σε περισσότερες από 50 χώρες, με το hashtag #Messi, αναφέρονται στον Αργεντινό άσο και στο γεγονός πως θέλει να αποτελέσει παρελθόν από την Μπαρτσελόνα. Επίσημοι λογαριασμοί ομάδων από διαφορετικά αθλήματα, αθλητές, θαυμαστές του και πολλοί ακόμα, δεν θα μπορούσαν να μη σχολιάσουν αυτή την απόφαση σοκ.

Από τους Γουάσινγκτον Γουίζαρντς στο NBA, μέχρι τη Repsol Honda του MotoGP. Παρακάτω μερικά από τα καλύτερα tweet για τον 33χρονο επιθετικό.

How big Messi is?

After becoming the no. 1 trend worldwide just mins. after the news broke out, #messi has now also gained almost 2m+ follows on IG in just 3hrs. beating previous record of actress Jennifer Aniston.

4M+ tweets have alone been tweeted using his name.

(See thread pic.twitter.com/IuBF6FZui7 — Dhruvil Joshi (@DhruvilJoshi9) August 26, 2020

That Puyol tweet got way more likes than Cristiano's official transfer to Juve on their official account.

So far Baseball teams, Football teams, Basketball teams, Formula One teams, all have asked #messi from their official accounts to sign for them. Pictures(Thread) — Dhruvil Joshi (@DhruvilJoshi9) August 26, 2020

There have been more than 12 Million+ tweets related to #Messi since the news of messi wanting to leave the club. The hashtag is trending worldwide. #FCBarcelona.#BartomeuDimision #Barca — Dhruvil Joshi (@DhruvilJoshi9) August 26, 2020

Messi trending in 50+ countries with over 5m tweets Yes, Messi is fkn FOOTBALL. Bartomeu must resign #FCBarcelona #BartomeuOUT pic.twitter.com/NpnVQ0yWUf — Maheen Siddiqi (@maheenjr) August 25, 2020