Πήρε... φωτιά το twitter με την απόφαση του Μέσι να αποχωρήσει από την Μπαρτσελόνα (pics)

Πρώτο θέμα σε όλο τον κόσμο έγινε η απόφαση του Λιονέλ Μέσι να αποχωρήσει από την Μπαρτσελόνα. Εκατομμύρια χρήστες στο Twitter, έσπευσαν να σχολιάσουν την μεγάλη αυτή είδηση.

Σοκ προκάλεσε στον ποδοσφαιρικό -και όχι μόνο- ποδοσφαιρικό πλανήτη, η απόφαση του Λιονέλ Μέσι, να αποχωρήσει εδώ και τώρα από τους «μπλαουγκράνα». Οπως ήταν αναμενόμενο, το διαδίκτυο πήρε... φωτιά μετά τη συγκεκριμένη είδηση.

Τουλάχιστον 12 εκατομμύρια tweets, σε περισσότερες από 50 χώρες, με το hashtag #Messi, αναφέρονται στον Αργεντινό άσο και στο γεγονός πως θέλει να αποτελέσει παρελθόν από την Μπαρτσελόνα. Επίσημοι λογαριασμοί ομάδων από διαφορετικά αθλήματα, αθλητές, θαυμαστές του και πολλοί ακόμα, δεν θα μπορούσαν να μη σχολιάσουν αυτή την απόφαση σοκ.

Από τους Γουάσινγκτον Γουίζαρντς στο NBA, μέχρι τη Repsol Honda του MotoGP. Παρακάτω μερικά από τα καλύτερα tweet για τον 33χρονο επιθετικό.

