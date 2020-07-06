Κορονοϊός: Αποβλήθηκε ομάδα από το «The Basketball Tournament» λόγω κρούσματος (pics)

Το «The Basketball Tournament» είχε ενημερώσει από την πρώτη στιγμή το κοινό του πως οποιοσδήποτε βρεθεί θετικός σε κορονοϊό, θα αποβληθεί τόσο ο ίδιος, όσο και η ομάδα του από την διοργάνωση.

Οι άτυχοι, λοιπόν, ήταν οι Eberlein Drive, οι οποίοι αποκλείστηκαν από τη συνέχεια του θεσμού και τη θέση τους πήρε η Team Brotherly Love.

Η διοργάνωση γνωστοποίησε την είδηση κι ευχήθηκε γρήγορα περαστικά στον παίκτη που νόσησε από την Covid-19, αλλά δεν έχει συμπτώματα.

After a team member tested positive for COVID-19, Eberlein Drive has been removed from TBT 2020. Team Brotherly Love will now advance to the quarterfinals. They will face the winner of Team CP3 and Golden Eagles, which will be played tomorrow night at 7 p.m. on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/UVFKdvgHpB

We are devastated by the news that we can no longer compete, but we understand. We can report that the player who tested positive is asymptomatic and feeling well. We appreciate all @thetournament has done to keep everyone safe. We will be back in 2021 #LetsDrive https://t.co/adnkXpl1Bn

— Eberlein Drive (@EberleinDrive) July 6, 2020