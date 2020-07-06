ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
Κορονοϊός: Αποβλήθηκε ομάδα από το «The Basketball Tournament» λόγω κρούσματος (pics)

Πρώτη αποβολή από το TBT

Οι Eberlein Drive δεν θα συνεχίσουν την πορεία τους στο γνωστό τουρνουά, που έχει για έπαθλο το ποσό των δύο εκατομμυρίων, αφού βρέθηκε θετικό δείγμα στην ομάδα τους.

Το «The Basketball Tournament» είχε ενημερώσει από την πρώτη στιγμή το κοινό του πως οποιοσδήποτε βρεθεί θετικός σε κορονοϊό, θα αποβληθεί τόσο ο ίδιος, όσο και η ομάδα του από την διοργάνωση.

Οι άτυχοι, λοιπόν, ήταν οι Eberlein Drive, οι οποίοι αποκλείστηκαν από τη συνέχεια του θεσμού και τη θέση τους πήρε η Team Brotherly Love.

Η διοργάνωση γνωστοποίησε την είδηση κι ευχήθηκε γρήγορα περαστικά στον παίκτη που νόσησε από την Covid-19, αλλά δεν έχει συμπτώματα.

