All Star Game 2021: Τέσσερις οι πρωτάρηδες στην γιορτή του μπάσκετ (pics)

Τέσσερις θα είναι οι παίκτες που θα αγωνιστούν για πρώτη φορά στην καριέρα τους σε All Star Game. Οι τρεις για την Ανατολή και ο ένας για την Δύση.

Μετά τους βασικούς, έγιναν γνωστοί και οι αναπληρωματικοί που θα αγωνιστούν στο φετινό All Star Game. Από αυτούς οι 4 θα βρεθούν για πρώτη φορά στην γιορτή του μπάσκετ. Οι τρεις είναι από την Ανατολή και ο ένας από την Δύση. Συγκεκριμένα πρεμιέρα σε All Star Game κάνουν οι Τζέιλεν Μπράουν, Ζακ ΛαΒίν και Τζούλιους Ραντλ από την Ανατολή και ο Ζάιον Ουίλιαμσον από την Δύση.

