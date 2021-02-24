All Star Game 2021: Τέσσερις οι πρωτάρηδες στην γιορτή του μπάσκετ (pics)

Μετά τους βασικούς, έγιναν γνωστοί και οι αναπληρωματικοί που θα αγωνιστούν στο φετινό All Star Game. Από αυτούς οι 4 θα βρεθούν για πρώτη φορά στην γιορτή του μπάσκετ. Οι τρεις είναι από την Ανατολή και ο ένας από την Δύση. Συγκεκριμένα πρεμιέρα σε All Star Game κάνουν οι Τζέιλεν Μπράουν, Ζακ ΛαΒίν και Τζούλιους Ραντλ από την Ανατολή και ο Ζάιον Ουίλιαμσον από την Δύση.

The future is bright Four players make their #NBAAllStar debuts in 2021! pic.twitter.com/0rzASF0zau — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 24, 2021

Making his 1st #NBAAllStar appearance... Zion Williamson of the @PelicansNBA. Drafted as the 1st pick in 2019 out of Duke, @Zionwilliamson is averaging 25.1 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 3.1 APG for the Pelicans this season. pic.twitter.com/L5RvGkYUiu — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 24, 2021

Making his 1st #NBAAllStar appearance... Julius Randle of the @nyknicks. Drafted as the 7th pick in 2014 out of Kentucky, @J30_RANDLE is averaging 23.2 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 5.5 APG for the Knicks this season. pic.twitter.com/2XSTEHjoOo — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 24, 2021

Making his 1st #NBAAllStar appearance... Zach LaVine of the @chicagobulls. Drafted as the 13th pick in 2014 out of UCLA, @ZachLaVine is averaging 28.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 5.1 APG for the Bulls this season. pic.twitter.com/eejFfNo1Am — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 24, 2021