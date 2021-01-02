ΝΒΑ: Έφυγε από τη ζωή ο Πολ Ουέστφαλ...

Ο Ουέστφαλ αγωνίστηκε σε 823 αγώνες στο ΝΒΑ με τους Σέλτικς, τους Σανς, τους Σόνικς και τους Νικς μετρώντας 15.6 πόντους με 82% στις βολές, 50.4% στα σουτ εντός πεδιάς, 4.4 ασίστ και 1.9 ριμπάουντ μ.ό.

Συμμετείχε σε πέντε All-Star Game και κατέκτησε το δαχτυλίδι των 1974 ως μέλος της Βοστόνης. Ως head coach εργάστηκε στους Σανς, τους Σόνικς και τους Κινγκς.

Τον περασμένο Αύγουστο διαγνώστηκε με καρκίνο στον εγκέφαλο…

My dear friend, NBA Hall of Famer Paul Westphal, passed away today. He was 70, and had been diagnosed with brain cancer last year. He was a splendid husband, father, grandfather, player, coach, friend, and man of faith. God now receives into His arms a most honored guest.

