ΝΒΑ: Έφυγε από τη ζωή ο Πολ Ουέστφαλ...

Ο Hall of Fame Πολ Ουέστφαλ, ο οποίος το περασμένο καλοκαίρι διαγνώστηκε με καρκίνο στον εγκέφαλο, έφυγε από τη ζωή σε ηλικία 70 ετών.

Ο Ουέστφαλ αγωνίστηκε σε 823 αγώνες στο ΝΒΑ με τους Σέλτικς, τους Σανς, τους Σόνικς και τους Νικς μετρώντας 15.6 πόντους με 82% στις βολές, 50.4% στα σουτ εντός πεδιάς, 4.4 ασίστ και 1.9 ριμπάουντ μ.ό.

Συμμετείχε σε πέντε All-Star Game και κατέκτησε το δαχτυλίδι των 1974 ως μέλος της Βοστόνης. Ως head coach εργάστηκε στους Σανς, τους Σόνικς και τους Κινγκς.

Τον περασμένο Αύγουστο διαγνώστηκε με καρκίνο στον εγκέφαλο…

