Ρόκετς – Θάντερ: Αναβλήθηκε λόγω κρουσμάτων (pics)

Δεύτερη ημέρα των αγώνων στο NBA και ήδη έχουμε την πρώτη αναβολή. Συγκεκριμένα ο αγώνας των Ρόκετς με τους Θάντερ δεν θα γίνει λόγω των κρουσμάτων κορονοϊού που έχουν οι... ρουκέτες. Όπως αναφέρουν ΜΜΕ στις ΗΠΑ η ομάδα του Χιούστον δεν έχει τους 8 παίκτες που πρέπει να έχει για να διεξαχθεί το ματς και έτσι αναβλήθηκε.

Tonight's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. pic.twitter.com/Qn0hXlxCZr — NBA (@NBA) December 23, 2020

The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder game is in jeopardy of postponement tonight, sources tell ESPN. No final word yet. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 23, 2020

Houston Rockets-Oklahoma City Thunder game tonight has been postponed. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 23, 2020