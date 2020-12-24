Ρόκετς – Θάντερ: Αναβλήθηκε λόγω κρουσμάτων (pics)

Δεύτερη ημέρα των αγώνων στο NBA και ήδη έχουμε την πρώτη αναβολή. Συγκεκριμένα ο αγώνας των Ρόκετς με τους Θάντερ δεν θα γίνει λόγω των κρουσμάτων κορονοϊού που έχουν οι... ρουκέτες. Όπως αναφέρουν ΜΜΕ στις ΗΠΑ η ομάδα του Χιούστον δεν έχει τους 8 παίκτες που πρέπει να έχει για να διεξαχθεί το ματς και έτσι αναβλήθηκε.
Tonight's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. pic.twitter.com/Qn0hXlxCZr
— NBA (@NBA) December 23, 2020
The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder game is in jeopardy of postponement tonight, sources tell ESPN. No final word yet.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 23, 2020
Houston Rockets-Oklahoma City Thunder game tonight has been postponed.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 23, 2020
James Harden is unavailable due to a violation of the health and safety Protocols, NBA says. Three Rockets have returned positive or inconclusive coronavirus tests. Four others are quarantined due to contact tracing. https://t.co/K600Zr16DC
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 23, 2020