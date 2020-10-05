Ο Μπάτλερ για την λογομαχία με τον ΛεΜπρον: «Μου είπε ότι έχουμε πρόβλημα και του απάντησα το ίδιο στο τέλος!« (vids)

Οι Χιτ επέστρεψαν στην σειρά με τους Λέικερς έκαναν το 2-1 κα έδειξαν ότι έχουν... σφυγμό, σε αυτούς τους τελικούς. Ο ΛεΜπρον έδειξε να μην παίρνει καλά αυτή την ήττα και είχε και έντονη λογομαχία με τον Τζίμι Μπάτλερ. Μετά το τέλος του παιχνιδιού ο ηγέτης του Μαϊάμι σχολίασε τι είχε συμβεί μεταξύ τους.

«Μου είπε στο πρώτο δωδεκάλεπτο ότι έχουμε πρόβλημα και του απάντησα το ίδιο στο τέλος».

Jimmy says LeBron told him "you're in trouble" in the first quarter.

He responded by saying the same thing in the fourth pic.twitter.com/sfJvrgR2AJ

— ESPN (@espn) October 5, 2020