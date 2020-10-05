Ο Μπάτλερ για την λογομαχία με τον ΛεΜπρον: «Μου είπε ότι έχουμε πρόβλημα και του απάντησα το ίδιο στο τέλος!« (vids)

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ
Ο Τζίμι Μπάτλερ και ο ΛεΜπρον Τζέιμς αντάλλαξαν μερικές κουβέντες μέσα στο παρκέ και ο πρώτος σχολίασε το τι ειπώθηκε. 

Οι Χιτ επέστρεψαν στην σειρά με τους Λέικερς έκαναν το 2-1 κα έδειξαν ότι έχουν... σφυγμό, σε αυτούς τους τελικούς. Ο ΛεΜπρον έδειξε να μην παίρνει καλά αυτή την ήττα και είχε και έντονη λογομαχία με τον Τζίμι Μπάτλερ. Μετά το τέλος του παιχνιδιού ο ηγέτης του Μαϊάμι σχολίασε τι είχε συμβεί μεταξύ τους. 

«Μου είπε στο πρώτο δωδεκάλεπτο ότι έχουμε πρόβλημα και του απάντησα το ίδιο στο τέλος».

