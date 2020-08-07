Μπούκερ: Στο... κλαμπ των Κόμπι, Λεμπρόν, Καρμέλο, Σακίλ και Ντουράντ! (pic)

Ο σταρ των Σανς είχε «double-double» απέναντι στην Ιντιάνα και κατάφερε να πετύχει για 200η φορά στην καριέρα του 20 ή περισσότερους πόντους σε ένα ματς!

Μάλιστα ήταν ο 6ος πιο νέος που έφτασε σε αυτό το επίτευγμα, όντας 23 χρονών και 281 ημερών! Οι υπόλοιποι πέντε που τα είχαν καταφέρει; Λεμπρόν, Ντουράντ, Καρμέλο, Σακίλ και Κόμπι!

With 20 points in the Suns win over the Pacers, Devin Booker notched the 200th 20-point game of his career.

He is the 6th youngest player in NBA history to accomplish the feat and the fastest in Suns franchise history (338 games). h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/k6ojYSibvZ

