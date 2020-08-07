ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑPhoenix Suns
Μπούκερ: Στο... κλαμπ των Κόμπι, Λεμπρόν, Καρμέλο, Σακίλ και Ντουράντ! (pic)

Με τους 20 πόντους που πέτυχε κόντρα στους Πέισερς, ο Ντέβιν Μπούκερ κατάφερε να μπει σε ένα... πολύ κλειστό κλαμπ αστέρων του ΝΒΑ! 

Ο σταρ των Σανς είχε «double-double» απέναντι στην Ιντιάνα και κατάφερε να πετύχει για 200η φορά στην καριέρα του 20 ή περισσότερους πόντους σε ένα ματς!

Μάλιστα ήταν ο 6ος πιο νέος που έφτασε σε αυτό το επίτευγμα, όντας 23 χρονών και 281 ημερών! Οι υπόλοιποι πέντε που τα είχαν καταφέρει; Λεμπρόν, Ντουράντ, Καρμέλο, Σακίλ και Κόμπι

