ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • LALIGA SANTANDER
  • SERIE A
  • BUNDESLIGA
  • TURKISH AIRLINES EUROLEAGUE
  • NBA
  • LIGUE 1
  • SUPER LEAGUE 2
  • SÜPER LIG
  • CLUB FRIENDLY

  • ΠΑΝΑΘΗΝΑΙΚΟΣ ΟΠΑΠ -

    vs

    ΖΕΝΙΤ ΑΓ. ΠΕΤΡΟΥΠΟΛΗΣ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΚΙΜΚΙ -

    vs

    ΕΡΥΘΡΟΣ ΑΣΤΕΡΑΣ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΦΕΝΕΡΜΠΑΧΤΣΕ -

    vs

    ΜΑΚAΜΠΙ ΤΕΛ ΑΒΙΒ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΜΠAΓΕΡΝ ΜΟΝAΧΟΥ -

    vs

    ΒΑΛΕΝΘΙΑ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΜΠΑΡΤΣΕΛΟΝΑ -

    vs

    ΜΙΛAΝΟ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΚΙΣΣΑΜΙΚΟΣ -

    vs

    ΚΕΡΚΥΡΑ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΑΙΝΤΡΑΧΤ ΦΡΑΝΚΦΟΥΡΤΗΣ -

    vs

    ΑΟΥΓΚΣΜΠΟΥΡΓΚ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΡΟΜΑ -

    vs

    ΜΠΟΛΟΝΙΑ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΑΝΖΕ -

    vs

    ΛΙΛ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΑΛΑΒΕΣ -

    vs

    ΕΙΜΠAΡ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΑΙΝΤΡΑΧΤ ΦΡΑΝΚΦΟΥΡΤΗΣ -

    vs

    ΑΟΥΓΚΣΜΠΟΥΡΓΚ -

    ΣΤΑΤΙΣΤΙΚΑ
ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE
Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Απίστευτο έργο τέχνης για τον Black Mamba σε λύκειο των ΗΠΑ (vid)

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Απίστευτο έργο τέχνης για τον Black Mamba σε λύκειο των ΗΠΑ (vid)

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Απίστευτο έργο τέχνης για τον Black Mamba σε λύκειο των ΗΠΑ (vid)

Ένας καθηγητής καλών τεχνών απέδωσε τον δικό του φόρο τιμής στον Κόμπι Μπράιαντ με ένα σπάνιο έργο τέχνης στον πίνακα του σχολείου του. 

Ο ίδιος «ανέβασε» στο Instagram το μοναδικό έργο που έκανε για τον θρύλο του παγκόσμιου μπάσκετ, ο οποίος πριν από 10 μέρες έχασε τη ζωή του από την πτώση του ελικοπτέρου. 

Δείτε το φοβερό σχέδιο που έκανε στην αίθουσα όπου διδάσκει. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A tribute to the great @kobebryant Done with Expo Dry Erase markers on the white board in my high school art class. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Bryant family and the families of all those that lost loved ones in this terrible tragedy! The whole world has been affected by this loss, but Kobe’s Legacy is bigger than basketball, he was a legend on and off the court! He will be forever missed, RIP Kobe and Gigi Bryant! #artist #mural #kobebryant #nba #drawing #artteacher #wshh #worldstar #blackmamba #art #lakers #houseofhighlights #mambamentality

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jarred Corey (@jcoreyartist) στις

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Μπάσκετ

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Στις 24/02 η επιμνημόσυνη δέηση στο «Staples Center»

Μπάσκετ

Ο γιος του Σακίλ «χτύπησε» τατουάζ για τον Κόμπι και την Τζιάνα (pics)

Μπάσκετ

Χάουαρντ για Κόμπι: «Τον σκέφτομαι συνέχεια, θα με βοηθούσε στον διαγωνισμό καρφωμάτων» (vid)

Μπάσκετ

Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Οι πρώτες κλήσεις των πολιτών, μετά την πτώση του ελικοπτέρου (vids)

Weekend

Τα άγνωστα χρόνια του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ στην Ιταλία

Μπάσκετ

ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς: «Επέλεξα το 2 στο All Star Game εξαιτίας της κόρης μου» (vid)