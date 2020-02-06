Ο ίδιος «ανέβασε» στο Instagram το μοναδικό έργο που έκανε για τον θρύλο του παγκόσμιου μπάσκετ, ο οποίος πριν από 10 μέρες έχασε τη ζωή του από την πτώση του ελικοπτέρου.
Δείτε το φοβερό σχέδιο που έκανε στην αίθουσα όπου διδάσκει.
A tribute to the great @kobebryant Done with Expo Dry Erase markers on the white board in my high school art class. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Bryant family and the families of all those that lost loved ones in this terrible tragedy! The whole world has been affected by this loss, but Kobe’s Legacy is bigger than basketball, he was a legend on and off the court! He will be forever missed, RIP Kobe and Gigi Bryant! #artist #mural #kobebryant #nba #drawing #artteacher #wshh #worldstar #blackmamba #art #lakers #houseofhighlights #mambamentality