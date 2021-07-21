Φοβερή αποθέωση για Γιάννη και Μπακς από τους NBAers στο twitter! (pics)

Γιώργος Κούβαρης
Φοβερή αποθέωση για Γιάννη και Μπακς από τους NBAers στο twitter! (pics)

Ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο και οι Μπακς είναι οι νέοι πρωταθλητές του ΝΒΑ, προκαλώντας τον μεγάλο θαυμασμό από όλους τους NBAers!

Το twitter πήρε... φωτιά λίγο μετά το τέλος του Game 6 με την κατάκτηση του πρώτου πρωταθλήματος των Μπακς ύστερα από 50 χρόνια, με τους NBAers να αποθεώνουν, τόσο την ομάδα του Μιλγουόκι γι' αυτό το σπουδαίο επίτευγμα, όσο φυσικά και τον ίδιο τον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο!

Μετά τον Λεμπρόν Τζέιμς ο οποίος υποκλίθηκε στον Έλληνα σούπερ σταρ, πήραν σειρά οι Μάτζικ Τζόνσον, Στεφ Κάρι, Κέβιν Ντουράντ, Ντουέιν Ουέιντ, Ντρέιμοντ Γκριν, Μπαμ Αντεμπάγιο και πολλοί ακόμα σούπερ σταρ του ΝΒΑ.

Δείτε μερικά από τα tweets

Photo Credits: Getty Images

