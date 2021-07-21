Φοβερή αποθέωση για Γιάννη και Μπακς από τους NBAers στο twitter! (pics)

Ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο και οι Μπακς είναι οι νέοι πρωταθλητές του ΝΒΑ, προκαλώντας τον μεγάλο θαυμασμό από όλους τους NBAers!

Το twitter πήρε... φωτιά λίγο μετά το τέλος του Game 6 με την κατάκτηση του πρώτου πρωταθλήματος των Μπακς ύστερα από 50 χρόνια, με τους NBAers να αποθεώνουν, τόσο την ομάδα του Μιλγουόκι γι' αυτό το σπουδαίο επίτευγμα, όσο φυσικά και τον ίδιο τον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο!

Μετά τον Λεμπρόν Τζέιμς ο οποίος υποκλίθηκε στον Έλληνα σούπερ σταρ, πήραν σειρά οι Μάτζικ Τζόνσον, Στεφ Κάρι, Κέβιν Ντουράντ, Ντουέιν Ουέιντ, Ντρέιμοντ Γκριν, Μπαμ Αντεμπάγιο και πολλοί ακόμα σούπερ σταρ του ΝΒΑ.

Δείτε μερικά από τα tweets

Giannis Antetokounmpo!! 50 points, 14 rebounds, 5 blocks…sheesh Congratulations to the MVP! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 21, 2021

Aye! Enjoyed watching greatness out there tonight. GREATNESS! @Giannis_An34 congrats bro July 21, 2021

So happy for Giannis and Milwaukee man...amazing to see what happens when you put your heart and your soul into something and stay genuine and true to yourself. Inspirational — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 21, 2021

Congrats to Giannis and the Bucks he’s def as humble as they come!! Much respect!! — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) July 21, 2021

That was fun to watch Congrats to the Bucks — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) July 21, 2021

Nothing but respect for the Milwaukee Bucks franchise, the city of Milwaukee and those loud ass fans. Incredible playoff run fellas! — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 21, 2021

Man, what a way to end the season. — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 21, 2021

Photo Credits: Getty Images