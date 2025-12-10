Q&A with Orestis Omran, Int'l Lawyer & PhD in Constitutional Law

“With the right political strategy, Greece can position itself among the 4–5 countries that will shape Europe’s energy future.”



In the second episode of Gazzetta EU HUB’s vidcast, international lawyer and Comparative Constitutional Law expert Orestis Omran outlines the three major challenges the European Parliament will face in the coming five years. He highlights the role the European Union hopes to assume in the context of the war in Ukraine, as well as its place in an international landscape that is shifting at unprecedented speed. As he notes, Europe still lacks the agility and responsiveness that current geopolitical realities demand, largely due to entrenched bureaucratic structures and a longstanding institutional deficit that undermines its effectiveness.

Omran also stresses the urgency of achieving true energy autonomy, emphasizing Greece’s pivotal position in Europe’s emerging energy map. He analyses the country’s strategic advantages and points out what must change domestically in order for Greece to fully capitalize on EU funding and available development programmes.

Finally, he reflects on his own involvement in European affairs and discusses Synergia, the think tank he founded, which aims-he says-to foster a more substantive and forward-looking public dialogue on Europe’s future.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xERkK0svFKg?si=Hp1HEEuAwU9JCYCo" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>



