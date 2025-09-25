European Parliament Approves Eleonora Meleti’s Amendments on Minors and Social Media

Her interventions bring major changes to EU legislation on child safety online

With a clear victory — 26 votes in favor and none against — the European Parliament’s Committee on Culture and Education (CULT) today approved the opinion drafted by New Democracy MEP Eleonora Meleti on protecting children online.

As rapporteur for the European People’s Party (EPP), Meleti used her amendments to highlight the need for a European-level “digital maturity age,” ensuring that all children across the EU enjoy strong and consistent protection online. The proposal builds on Greece’s example and the government’s policies, which have been warmly welcomed in Europe and are now seen as a model for shaping future EU initiatives.

She also gave particular weight to the issue of minors becoming content creators or so-called “kid influencers.” Meleti openly warned of the risks of commercialization, overexposure, and the premature entry of children into the digital labor market without safeguards or regulations.

Her amendments — all of which were adopted — further draw attention to the serious consequences of excessive screen use: from anxiety and sleep disorders to depression, low self-esteem, and negative body image. Meleti stressed that children’s health and mental balance cannot be sacrificed.

Her proposals also recognize the importance of national-level tools that support parents, such as Greece’s KidsWallet app. At the same time, they encourage the development of age-appropriate communication tools and the integration of parental controls from the very first moment a child accesses a platform. Another key point is the promotion of digital education for parents, teachers, and students, so that all learn to use the internet responsibly and consciously — understanding the risks of overuse and addiction — as already practiced in Greece through parco.gov.gr.

“Today we sent a strong message: no technological or commercial interest can come before the well-being of our children. Europe must create a safe, healthy, and child-friendly digital environment. The road to that goal is long, and I will keep fighting for it,” Meleti underlined.

