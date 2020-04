Beyond 100: O Τσιτσιπάς συγκεντρώνει χρήματα για τους εκτός top-100 τενίστες (pic)

Dear fans and fellow players. Let’s support the tennis tours (men’s and women’s) by raising funds for our sport together. The world of tennis is built on many levels and what most people don’t see are the players fighting week in, week out for their survival on the tour so that they can make it onto the big stage. These are the players that are struggling the most in these strange times and are facing the reality of having to quit their dreams. So let’s help them. Fans, please visit our page and bid on some unique experiences or items that money can’t buy. Fellow players, I challenge you to make a donation or join me by adding items to this online auction which you feel valuable in supporting the players “Beyond 100”. Together we can make a difference. Thank you. Link in Bio.

A post shared by Stefanos Tsitsipas (@stefanostsitsipas98) on Apr 23, 2020 at 9:32am PDT