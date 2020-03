Τσιτσιπάς: «Να μείνουμε ενωμένοι για να περιορίσουμε την πανδημία» (pic)

Haven’t been doing much the last couple of days. Things haven’t been very productive... It’s crazy how the world is so quickly evolving into a state of crisis, one country after the other, which is both unsettling and upsetting to see. It is imperative for all of us to unite and do whatever we can to stem the spread of this pandemic; this cannot be emphasized enough. Take care, stay healthy and look out for others.

