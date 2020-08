Considering all the aspects, I have decided to not play the US Open 2020. ⁣ ⁣ I want to thank the USTA, organizers and WTA for giving the players a chance to play and the fans a chance to watch this great event. I understand and respect all the efforts they are putting to make it happen in a safe environment, but I still don’t feel comfortable to travel to US without putting my team and myself at high risk. ⁣ ⁣ Best of luck to everyone Until the next year @usopen ! ⁣ Eli

A post shared by Elina Svitolina (@elisvitolina) on Aug 7, 2020 at 5:52am PDT