Μπιάνκα Αντρεέσκου: Επικροτεί την απόφαση για τη διεξαγωγή του US Open (pic)

Υπέρ της απόφασης της USTA για την διεξαγωγή του US Open είναι η Μπιάνκα Αντρεέσκου.
Μετά από την Σερένα Ουίλιαμς και η Μπιάνκα Αντρεέσκου στηρίζει δημόσια την διεξαγωγή του US Open 2020.
Η Καναδή τενίστρια η οποία το 2019 είχε κατακτήσει το τρόπαιο απέναντι στην Ουίλιαμς με ανάρτηση της στα social media σημείωσε ότι το US Open είναι κάτι σπουδαίο για εκείνη αφού το κατέκτησε πέρσι ενώ τόνισε πως δεν έχει αμφιβολία ότι η USTA θα φροντίσει για την ασφάλεια και την υγεία όλων των αθλητών.
Παράλληλα στο μήνυμα της σημειώνει ότι καταλαβαίνει τους αθλητές που φοβούνται να ταξιδέψουν λόγω του covid-19 στη Νέα Υόρκη ενώ ξεκαθάρισε πως σκοπεύει να εκμεταλλευτεί αυτή την ευκαιρία και να επιστρέψει μετά από μήνες στα κορτ.
The US Open will always hold a very special place in my heart. Arthur Ashe is where I won my first grand slam title and I treasure so many unforgettable moments at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Since then, we’ve seen sports, and the world as we know it, come to a halt due to the spread of COVID-19. I can’t stress enough that the health and safety of, not only the players, but of all those involved in making tennis happen again this season is, and has always been, of the utmost importance. I have no doubt that the USTA has come up with the best plan to insure our safety as we look to the return of tennis in 2020. The decision, I know was not made lightly and I completely support and understand every players personal opinions on the matter and their comfort level traveling near and far to compete on the world’s biggest stage. Returning to life as we once knew it is no longer an option but, I plan to make the most of the opportunity to get back on the court, re-connect with players and friends and hopefully bring tennis back to the millions of fans across the globe safely.