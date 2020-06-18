Μπιάνκα Αντρεέσκου: Επικροτεί την απόφαση για τη διεξαγωγή του US Open (pic)

The US Open will always hold a very special place in my heart. Arthur Ashe is where I won my first grand slam title and I treasure so many unforgettable moments at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Since then, we’ve seen sports, and the world as we know it, come to a halt due to the spread of COVID-19. I can’t stress enough that the health and safety of, not only the players, but of all those involved in making tennis happen again this season is, and has always been, of the utmost importance. I have no doubt that the USTA has come up with the best plan to insure our safety as we look to the return of tennis in 2020. The decision, I know was not made lightly and I completely support and understand every players personal opinions on the matter and their comfort level traveling near and far to compete on the world’s biggest stage. Returning to life as we once knew it is no longer an option but, I plan to make the most of the opportunity to get back on the court, re-connect with players and friends and hopefully bring tennis back to the millions of fans across the globe safely.

A post shared by Bianca Vanessa (@biancaandreescu_) on Jun 17, 2020 at 3:41pm PDT