Το πρωτοσέλιδο των New York Times με τα 1.000 θύματα του κορονοϊού έχει και έναν δολοφονημένο (pics)

Ενώ το διαδίκτυο έχει χωριστεί στα δύο για το αν είναι προκλητικό ή όχι το συγκλονιστικό, όπως και να έχει, πρωτοσέλιδο των New York Times με τα ονόματα 1.000 θυμάτων της Covid-19 στις ΗΠΑ, η εφημερίδα έχει κάνει ένα σοβαρό λάθος, καθώς στη λίστα υπάρχει ένας -τουλάχιστον- που δεν «έφυγε» από τον ιό!

Συγκεκριμένα, μόλις το 6ο όνομα στη λίστα είναι στην πραγματικότητα θύμα δολοφονίας, ο 27χρονος Jordan Haynes.

Ο Brian Stelter του CNN έγραψε στο Twitter ότι ένας εκπρόσωπος της εφημερίδας επιβεβαίωσε το σφάλμα και είπε ότι θα αφαιρεθεί από τις «μεταγενέστερες εκδόσεις».

Την ίδια στιγμή, βέβαια, αρκετοί στο Twitter «βράζουν», γράφοντας πως δεν είναι το μοναδικό λάθος και ότι σχεδόν η επιλογή των 1.000 ονομάτων έγινε τυχαία...

One of the names on the NYT's long list of Covid-19 victims was actually a murder victim. Some critics are using this to attack the paper as a whole. A rep tells me the error "has been removed for later editions of the paper. A correction will be running in print." https://t.co/uWzuFxnWha — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 24, 2020

It was six names in. There will be dozens more errors. — Informed Electorate (@Informedelect) May 24, 2020

I believe there will be a lot more errors found as the methodology for finding these names seems to be flawed. Looks like they simply searched for the word “Covid” in obits. Here in Iowa, lots of people include something like “due to Covid, private family funeral will be held...” pic.twitter.com/gSiF4knAgS — Shauna (@ShaunaDye) May 24, 2020

If you removed all the errors there would be no article at all. Not even surprised you got caught. Again. — Enlightened Momma (@EnlightenedMom2) May 24, 2020

NY Times headline: 100,000 fake headlines. — The RegulatQrs (@TheRegulatQrs) May 24, 2020