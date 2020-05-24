Το πρωτοσέλιδο των New York Times με τα 1.000 θύματα του κορονοϊού έχει και έναν δολοφονημένο (pics)

+slo-gun

Το πρωτοσέλιδο των New York Times με τα 1.000 θύματα του κορονοϊού έχει και έναν δολοφονημένο

Ένα από τα 1.000 ονόματα-θύματα της Covid-19 στο πρωτοσέλιδο των New York Times δεν πέθανε από κορονοϊό, αλλά δολοφονήθηκε!

Ενώ το διαδίκτυο έχει χωριστεί στα δύο για το αν είναι προκλητικό ή όχι το συγκλονιστικό, όπως και να έχει, πρωτοσέλιδο των New York Times με τα ονόματα 1.000 θυμάτων της Covid-19 στις ΗΠΑ, η εφημερίδα έχει κάνει ένα σοβαρό λάθος, καθώς στη λίστα υπάρχει ένας -τουλάχιστον- που δεν «έφυγε» από τον ιό!

Συγκεκριμένα, μόλις το 6ο όνομα στη λίστα είναι στην πραγματικότητα θύμα δολοφονίας, ο 27χρονος Jordan Haynes.

Ο Brian Stelter του CNN έγραψε στο Twitter ότι ένας εκπρόσωπος της εφημερίδας επιβεβαίωσε το σφάλμα και είπε ότι θα αφαιρεθεί από τις «μεταγενέστερες εκδόσεις».

Την ίδια στιγμή, βέβαια, αρκετοί στο Twitter «βράζουν», γράφοντας πως δεν είναι το μοναδικό λάθος και ότι σχεδόν η επιλογή των 1.000 ονομάτων έγινε τυχαία...

