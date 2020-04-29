+slo-gun

ΑρχικήPlusPlus: Διεθνή

Μαγεία: Κοπάδι δελφινιών φωσφορίζει στο σκοτάδι ενώ κολυμπά (vid)

Μαγεία: Κοπάδι δελφινιών φωσφορίζει στο σκοτάδι ενώ κολυμπά (vid)

Μαγεία: Κοπάδι δελφινιών φωσφορίζει στο σκοτάδι ενώ κολυμπά (vid)

Ένας φωτογράφος έζησε την πιο μαγική νύχτα της ζωής του, όπως λέει, απαθανατίζοντας δελφίνια να λάμπουν ενώ κολυμπούν στο σκοτάδι!

Ο κόσμος αυτήν τη στιγμή μοιάζει σκοτεινός λόγω κορονοϊού.

Αν ψάχνεις, λοιπόν, κάτι φωτεινό, μην ψάχνεις άλλο...

Ένα μαγικό βίντεο δείχνει ένα κοπάδι δελφινιών να φωσφορίζει ενώ κολυμπά στον ωκεανό!

Ο φωτογράφος Patrick Coyne τράβηξε το εκπληκτικό στιγμιότυπο στην ακτή Newport της Καλιφόρνιας, με τον Patrick να κάνει λόγο για την πιο μαγική νύχτα της ζωής του.

Τι είναι το φως;

Προκλήθηκε, βέβαια, από τα δελφίνια, αλλά δεν λάμπουν αυτά.

Ενοχλούν απλά τους μικροσκοπικούς οργανισμούς, οι οποίοι λάμπουν από τον φόβο τους...

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Last night was truly one of the most magical nights of my life. Capt. Ryan @lawofthelandnsea of @newportcoastaladventure invited me along to capture rare video of Dolphins swimming in bioluminescence. The first time I saw this actually filmed was a few months back while watching a Night on Earth documentary on Netflix. The second I saw that footage it became a dream of mine to one day capture something similar and that’s exactly what we did. This was by far the most challenging video I’ve shot for a number of reason. For starters the bioluminescence has sweet spots to where it shows up and then fades away so while on the water it’s impossible to just find it. Not only that but actually finding any type of animal in pitch black is just so ridiculously hard. Conditions have to be absolutely perfect for the bioluminescence to show up and to have an animal swim through it so we can film it. On top of all that just trying to nail the focus at such a wide aperture with something moving in the water was a nightmare. We were out for a few hours and on our final stretch back we finally had 2 Dolphins pop up to start the incredible glowing show. A few minutes later and we were greeted by a few more which was insane. I’m honestly still processing this all and I can’t thank @newportcoastaladventure enough for having me out because without them none of this would be possible. Be sure to check our their edit from last night as well! I hope you all enjoy this video. ——————————————————————————— Shot on a Sony a7Sii with a Rokinon 35mm Cine DS T1.5 Len. Shutter speed: 1/50 Aperture T2 ISO 80,000

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Patrick Coyne (@patrickc_la) στις

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα
Πεσκάρα: Θα φορέσει φανέλα που σχεδίασε 6χρονος οπαδός! (pic)
Serie A
22/04/20 08:38

Η Πεσκάρα θα φορέσει φανέλα που σχεδίασε 6χρονος οπαδός! (pic)

Κερδίζοντας τις περισσότερες ψήφους των υπόλοιπων οπαδών, ένας 6χρονος αναδείχθηκε ο μεγάλος νικητής σχεδιάζοντας τη φανέλα της Πε...
8 Σχόλια
Θεσσαλονίκη: Εμφανίστηκαν δελφίνια στον Θερμαϊκό (vid)
Plus: Κοινωνία
07/04/20 22:38

Θεσσαλονίκη: Εμφανίστηκαν δελφίνια στον Θερμαϊκό (vid)

Στα νερά του Θερμαϊκού κόλπου κολυμπούσαν δελφίνια σήμερα (7/4) το πρωί. 
2 Σχόλια
Προαιρετική η επιστροφή μαθητών στα σχολεία
Plus: Κοινωνία
29/04/20 14:27

Προαιρετική η επιστροφή μαθητών στα σχολεία

Με βάση τον αριθμό των μαθητών που θα επιλέξουν τα διά ζώσης μαθήματα, θα διαμορφωθεί η κατανομή τους στις αίθουσες κάθε σχολείου....
0 Σχόλια
Κορονοϊός: 139 οι νεκροί στην Ελλάδα, κατέληξε ηλικιωμένος στο ΝΙΜΤΣ
Plus: Κοινωνία
29/04/20 14:20

Κορονοϊός: 139 οι νεκροί στην Ελλάδα, κατέληξε ηλικιωμένος στο ΝΙΜΤΣ

Ο άνδρας είχε διακομιστεί αρχικά στο Λαϊκό κι από εκεί στις 22/4 πήγε στο ΝΙΜΤΣ όπου και κατέληξε, λόγω του κορονοϊού.  &nbs...
0 Σχόλια
Φέτος δεν θα έχει διακοπές για τους βουλευτές: Το κοινοβούλιο δεν θα κλείσει το καλοκαίρι
Plus: Πολιτική
29/04/20 14:07

Φέτος δεν θα έχει διακοπές για τους βουλευτές: Το κοινοβούλιο δεν θα κλείσει το καλοκαίρι

Στην τηλεδιάσκεψη του υπουργικού συμβουλίου, ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης ανακοίνωσε πως φέτος η Βουλή δεν θα έχει θερινό τμήμα και θα με...
2 Σχόλια
Χαμός στη Νέα Υόρκη: Εκατοντάδες πολίτες στους δρόμους για την κηδεία Ραβίνου (pics & vid)
Plus: Διεθνή
29/04/20 13:45

Χαμός στη Νέα Υόρκη: Εκατοντάδες πολίτες στους δρόμους για την κηδεία Ραβίνου (pics & vid)

Απίστευτες εικόνες στη Νέα Υόρκη, εν μέσω καραντίνας, με εκατοντάδες πολίτες στον δρόμο για την κηδεία Ραβίνου.
1 Σχόλιο