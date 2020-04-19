+slo-gun

Διέρρηξε εστιατόριο εν μέσω καραντίνας κι έμεινε μέσα 4 μέρες τρώγοντας και πίνοντας!

Ακόμα ένα απίστευτο σκηνικό που συνέβη στις ΗΠΑ, και συγκεκριμένα στο Κονέκτικατ, είδε το φως της δημοσιότητας.

Η Αστυνομία του New Haven δέχθηκε κλήσεις για ληστεία σε ένα εστιατόριο, το οποίο παρέμενε κλειστό, λόγω κορονοϊού.

Ωστόσο, όταν οι αστυνομικοί έφτασαν στο σημείο, ο 42χρονος, που είχε διαρρήξει το κατάστημα, κοιμόταν αγκαλιά με ένα μπουκάλι ρούμι, ενώ διαπίστωσαν πως είχε μείνει μέσα σε αυτό για τέσσερις ημέρες, καταναλώνοντας πολύ φαγητό και αλκοόλ.

Ο... εισβολέας έγινε αντιληπτός από τον ιδιοκτήτη, ο οποίος έκανε τον καθιερωμένο έλεγχο στο κλειστό του μαγαζί, για να δει αν είναι όλα καλά.

Όπως ανέφερε New Haven Police Department στο instagram, η «ζημιά» που έκανε ο Λουίς Άνχελ Ορτίζ ανέρχεται σε $12,500, αφού μόνο τα μπουκάλια που άνοιξε ή κατανάλωσε ήταν περίπου 70!

Στον Ορτίζ απαγγέλθηκαν κατηγορίες για διάρρηξη, κλοπή και φθορά ξένης περιουσίας και οδηγήθηκε στον δικαστή.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

New Haven Burglar Serves Himself in Restaurant for Four Days New Haven| Tuesday, April 14, 2020, around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress at a downtown Crown Street restaurant. The caller reported finding an unknown man, later identified as Louis Angel Ortiz, asleep in the closed restaurant. Arriving officers located Ortiz nearby on Crown Street and detained him. The 42 year old New Haven man was found in possession of a bottle of the restaurant’s rum. Investigators reviewed security video footage which confirmed the initial burglary occurred several days prior on Saturday when Ortiz made entry through a side window of the restaurant. Officers learned Ortiz helped himself over the course of four days to the restaurant’s food, liquor, and beer. In addition to eating and drinking at the restaurant, Ortiz removed beverages and property from the building. The business had been closed during this time and it was a manager’s routine check of the establishment that led to the discovery of the burglary. Management estimated the loss of food and beverages at several thousand dollars. The loss includes an estimated 70 bottles of stolen or consumed liquor. Louis A. Ortiz is charged with the following: Burglary third degree. Larceny third degree. Criminal mischief first degree. Failure to appear second degree (East Haven warrant) Ortiz was held in lieu of $12,500 bail at the NHPD Union Avenue Detention Center and transferred this morning to an arraignment hearing in New Haven Superior Court at 235 Church Street.

