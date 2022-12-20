Έξι νεκροί και 23 αγνοούμενοι μετά το ναυάγιο πολεμικού πλοίου στην Ταϊλάνδη (vid)

Η κορβέτα έμεινε ακυβέρνητη μετά από βραχυκύκλωμα, πήρε κλίση και βυθίστηκε τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες της Δευτέρας(19/12)

Τα σωστικά συνεργεία συνεχίζουν τις έρευνες για τον εντοπισμό 23 μελών του πληρώματος της κορβέτας HTMS Sukhotai που βυθίστηκε εν μέσω καταιγίδας, τη νύχτα της Κυριακής προς Δευτέρα, στον Κόλπο της Ταϊλάνδης.


Η κορβέτα του πολεμικού ναυτικού της Ταϊλάνδης εκτελούσε περιπολία περίπου 20 ναυτικά μίλια από τα παράλια της Μπανγκ Σαφάν. Εν μέσω θαλασσοταραχής, τα ηλεκτρονικά συστήματα του πλοίου υπέστησαν βραχυκύκλωμα και η κορβέτα έμεινε ακυβέρνητη. Το πλοίο πήρε κλίση και βυθίστηκε τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες της Δευτέρας(19/12).

Σύμφωνα με τον τελευταίο απολογισμό του ταϊλανδικού πολεμικού ναυτικού, εντοπίστηκαν έξι πτώματα στην περιοχή του ναυαγίου, ενώ διασώθηκαν 76 μέλη του πληρώματος.