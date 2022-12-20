Έξι νεκροί και 23 αγνοούμενοι μετά το ναυάγιο πολεμικού πλοίου στην Ταϊλάνδη (vid)

Η κορβέτα έμεινε ακυβέρνητη μετά από βραχυκύκλωμα, πήρε κλίση και βυθίστηκε τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες της Δευτέρας(19/12)

Τα σωστικά συνεργεία συνεχίζουν τις έρευνες για τον εντοπισμό 23 μελών του πληρώματος της κορβέτας HTMS Sukhotai που βυθίστηκε εν μέσω καταιγίδας, τη νύχτα της Κυριακής προς Δευτέρα, στον Κόλπο της Ταϊλάνδης.

🛥 Footage of the death of the #Sukhothai corvette in the waters of the Gulf of #Thailand



As a result of a strong storm, the ship tilted and water entered the power supply system. There were 106 sailors on board, 75 of them were evacuated, the rest are being searched. pic.twitter.com/mjCy8sTGKv — Madhaw Tiwari (@MadhawTiwari) December 19, 2022



Η κορβέτα του πολεμικού ναυτικού της Ταϊλάνδης εκτελούσε περιπολία περίπου 20 ναυτικά μίλια από τα παράλια της Μπανγκ Σαφάν. Εν μέσω θαλασσοταραχής, τα ηλεκτρονικά συστήματα του πλοίου υπέστησαν βραχυκύκλωμα και η κορβέτα έμεινε ακυβέρνητη. Το πλοίο πήρε κλίση και βυθίστηκε τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες της Δευτέρας(19/12).

The moment the Royal Thai Navy's corvette HTMS Sukhothai sank last night in the gulf of #Thailand during a storm



The ship lost both engines after water rushed in, causing it to lose stability & sink.



78 rescued, air & sea search underway for 31 missing.pic.twitter.com/TTcw5fCJoi pic.twitter.com/yCFjHi2dS9 December 19, 2022

#HTMSSukhothai #Sukhothai - Does anyone have updates on Royal Thai Navy warship survivors? She capsized 12/18 and sank in incredibly stormy seas in the Gulf of Thailand's northern waters. I last read 75 rescued. 31 missing. #ships #accidents #StormHour pic.twitter.com/9lK4fIfiFn — USAS - History, Travel, Tech (@USAS_WW1) December 20, 2022

Σύμφωνα με τον τελευταίο απολογισμό του ταϊλανδικού πολεμικού ναυτικού, εντοπίστηκαν έξι πτώματα στην περιοχή του ναυαγίου, ενώ διασώθηκαν 76 μέλη του πληρώματος.