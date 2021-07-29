Συγκλονιστικά βίντεο από τον τρομακτικό σεισμό των 8,2 ρίχτερ στην Αλάσκα (vids)

Το βράδυ της Τετάρτης σημειώθηκε σεισμός 8,2 ρίχτερ στην Αλάσκα με το αμερικανικό κέντρο να προειδοποιεί για τσουνάμι.
Λίγο αργότερα είδαν το φως της δημοσιότητας τα πρώτα βίντεο από τη στιγμή του σεισμού που ταρακούνησε την Αλάσκα.
#BREAKING : 8.2 strong #earthquake rocks the coast of #alaska. #tsunami warning. This is the strngst #earthquake after 2018. Pray for the people of Alaska. Stay strong. Prayer🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/qDLZwo1xu1— cheikaba h (@CheikabaH) July 29, 2021
🚨#BREAKING: Evacuations underway in Kodiak, Alaska amid an ongoing #tsunami warning following a magnitude 8.2 #earthquake.— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 29, 2021
Reports of 13-meter or roughly 40 foot waves where observed at Station 300 miles from Alaskan Coast pic.twitter.com/qQ250ovN2s
🚨#BREAKING: The 8.2 earthquake is the largest to strike the United States since 1965— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 29, 2021
Warning sirens are now blaring along the Alaskan coastline as waves approach.
The Tsunami Warning System is still calculating possible further risks to the Hawaiian Islands pic.twitter.com/rzzVI4txUD
Pray for #Alaska. A strong #earthquake M 8.2 #tsunami is coming. pic.twitter.com/OYSFnfyll9— xioumoristas 🇬🇷 (@xioumoristas) July 29, 2021
Hope for nothing major occurs for these people. #earthquake #TsunamiWatch #alaska https://t.co/xlRYA8r60W— Pedro Miguel (@ppires80) July 29, 2021