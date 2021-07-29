Συγκλονιστικά βίντεο από τον τρομακτικό σεισμό των 8,2 ρίχτερ στην Αλάσκα (vids)

Στη δημοσιότητα ήρθαν τα πρώτα βίντεο από τον τρομακτικό σεισμό στην Αλάσκα.

Το βράδυ της Τετάρτης σημειώθηκε σεισμός 8,2 ρίχτερ στην Αλάσκα με το αμερικανικό κέντρο να προειδοποιεί για τσουνάμι.

Λίγο αργότερα είδαν το φως της δημοσιότητας τα πρώτα βίντεο από τη στιγμή του σεισμού που ταρακούνησε την Αλάσκα.

🚨#BREAKING: Evacuations underway in Kodiak, Alaska amid an ongoing #tsunami warning following a magnitude 8.2 #earthquake.



📌#Alaska l #US



Reports of 13-meter or roughly 40 foot waves where observed at Station 300 miles from Alaskan Coast pic.twitter.com/qQ250ovN2s — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 29, 2021