ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • SUPER LEAGUE 1
  • PREMIER LEAGUE
  • LALIGA SANTANDER
  • SERIE A
  • BUNDESLIGA
  • EKO BASKET LEAGUE
  • NBA
  • LIGUE 1
  • SUPER LEAGUE 2
  • FOOTBALL LEAGUE
  • SÜPER LIG
  • PREMIER LEAGUE
  • LEGA A
  • BASKETBOL SUPER LIGI

  • ΦΟΡΤΟΥΝΑ ΝΤΙΣΕΛΝΤΟΡΦ -

    vs

    ΠAΝΤΕΡΜΠΟΡΝ 07 -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΝΤΟΡΤΜΟΥΝΤ -

    vs

    ΣAΛΚΕ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΛΕΙΨΙΑ -

    vs

    ΦΡAΙΜΠΟΥΡΓΚ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΧΟΦΕΝΧΑΙΜ -

    vs

    ΧΕΡΤΑ ΒΕΡΟΛΙΝΟΥ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΚΟΛΩΝΙΑ -

    vs

    ΜAΙΝΤΖ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΟΥΝΙΟΝ ΒΕΡΟΛΙΝΟΥ -

    vs

    ΜΠAΓΕΡΝ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΑΙΝΤΡΑΧΤ ΦΡΑΝΚΦΟΥΡΤΗΣ -

    vs

    ΓΚΛAΝΤΜΠΑΧ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΑΟΥΓΚΣΜΠΟΥΡΓΚ -

    vs

    ΒΟΛΦΣΜΠΟΥΡΓΚ -

    PRE-MATCH

  • ΤΕΛΙΚΟ

    ΠΑΡΙ ΣΕΝ ΖΕΡΜΕΝ 2

    vs

    ΝΤΟΡΤΜΟΥΝΤ 0

    ΣΤΑΤΙΣΤΙΚΑ ΑΝΑΣΚΟΠΗΣΗ

  • ΤΕΛΙΚΟ

    ΓΚΛAΝΤΜΠΑΧ 2

    vs

    ΚΟΛΩΝΙΑ 1

    ΣΤΑΤΙΣΤΙΚΑ
ΑρχικήΆλλα ΣπορΜαχητικά Αθλήματα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE

McGregor: Η αγαπημένη του θεία δεν πέθανε, τελικά, από τον κορονοϊό! (pics)

McGregor: Η αγαπημένη του θεία δεν πέθανε, τελικά, από τον κορονοϊό! (pics)

McGregor: Η αγαπημένη του θεία δεν πέθανε, τελικά, από τον κορονοϊό! (pics)

O Conor McGregor, αρχικά, πίστεψε ότι έχασε τη θεία του από τον κορονοϊό αλλά μετά προχώρησε σε διευκρίνηση πως ευθύνεται η πανδημία για το τραγικό γεγονός που βιώνει.

Ο κορονοϊός έχει σπείρει τον τρόμο σ' όλο τον πλανήτη. 

Μάλιστα,ο Conor McGregor πίστευε πως η αδερφή της μητέρας του, η αγαπημένη του θεία έπεσε θύμα της πανδημίας χάνοντας τη ζωή της.

Ο πρωταθλητής του MMA ξέσπασε μέσω των social media κατά του ιού, μιας και έμαθε το τραγικό νέο ενώ ήταν έτοιμος να βγει ζωντανά σε ένα τοκ σόου.

«Πήρα την οικογένεια μου μαζί στο στούντιο. Καθόμουν στην καρέκλα, λίγο πριν βγω στον αέρα σε πρωινό τοκ σόου, όταν έλαβα ένα τηλεφώνημα όπου και ενημερώθηκα πως η αγαπημένη μου θεία Αν είχε πεθάνει. Η καημένη, η μικρή αγαπημένη μου θειούλα. Η αδελφή της μάνας μου. Αυτός ο γ…ς ιός. Τι στο διάβολο συμβαίνει», έγραψε μεταξύ άλλων στο μακροσκελές μήνυμά του ο Ιρλανδός!

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ireland you amazing, amazing country. I believe we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we actually may have gone and contained them all. The good habits we will have now gained from this wild covid-19 attack will see us too strong in future. Hand hygiene. Touching of own face hygiene. Consistent thorough cleaning of handled areas hygiene. What we should really be all doing anyway. I have always been on with my hand hygiene. But not enough. If I think of all the people approaching to shake hands and what not. I often get people say to me please I don’t want a picture, just let me shake your hand. And I’m like yes friend thank you. As it’s more efficient than taking a full picture. But it’s too careless. And too frequent. Touching my own hand to my face as well. Too unaware of the frequency I’d do it. Until now. I’d train my ass off, to the point of low immunity. It’s inevitable with the intensity of the training. The immune system will be tested. I would float around in this manner, and always end up catching little colds and flus. I feel bullet proof right now though! I’m switched on like a motherfucker now. Stay vigilant on our personal hygiene people. And our personal space. God speed to us all  We are not there yet but we are well on our way. On our way in a big way! To the people of the world. We will do this! We are doing this! It’s done. We did it. Congratulations! Oh And it’s summer time now too. Wow! Oh and Who am I fighting. ... These photos are from a few days ago at a studio in Dublin’s City centre. I was to announce to the world my @properwhiskey donation to @Tunnel2Towers. A great day! A proud day, I brought my family with me to the studio. Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away. I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid fucking virus. What the fuck is happening. I took my family to bull island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath. Thank fuck! Lord thank you Stay tight people! We are all we got  Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love you

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) στις

Ωστόσο, αργότερα, ξεκαθάρισε πως επιβεβαιώθηκε ότι για τον θάνατό της δεν ευθύνεται ο κορονοϊός.

ΤΙ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΣΗΜΑΝΤΙΚΟ ΝΑ ΓΝΩΡΙΖΟΥΜΕ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ ΚΟΡΟΝΟΪΟ

Βασικές γνώσεις για την αντιμετώπιση του Κορονοϊού

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Μπάσκετ

«Μείνετε σπίτια σας, μην κάνετε βλακείες όπως στην Ιταλία»

Plus

Βατικανό: Χωρίς πιστούς οι λειτουργίες της Μεγάλης Εβδομάδας λόγω κορονοϊού

Ποδόσφαιρο

Κωτσόπουλος στο gazzetta.gr για τον κορονοϊό: «Έχει κλείσει η Μαδρίτη, πρόστιμο 1000 ευρώ στους παραβάτες»

Ποδόσφαιρο

Παίκτης της Μαγιόρκα έμεινε σπίτι και... αρραβωνιάστηκε! (pics)

Μπάσκετ

AEK: Άδεια μέχρι νεοτέρας στους παίκτες

Ποδόσφαιρο

Ο Ουάρντα κάνει λογοπαίγνιο με το όνομα του Κάτσε και στέλνει μήνυμα κατά του κορονοϊού! (pic)

Best of internet