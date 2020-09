Not the first time Thierry Henry has seen a penalty blooper like this... - The Arsenal legend was relieved to see Toronto FC make a mess of their penalty as his Montreal Impact side secured a 1-0 win in the MLS! - Toronto threw away the chance to equalise by passing to a teammate - but because he was inside the semi-circle well before the penalty was taken, it was ruled out for encroachment!

