Ο θρύλος της Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ είχε επιστρέψει στο Νησί ως παίκτης - κόουτς των «κριαριών» πριν από λίγα χρόνια, με στόχο να μάθει κάποια πρώτα μυστικά της προπονητικής.
Κυρίως με τον Φιλίπ Κοκού στον πάγκο άρχισε να... εμβαθύνει περισσότερο στη νέα δουλειά που έβλεπε στον ορίζοντα και ανέλαβε τις τύχες της Ντέρμπι όταν ο Ολλανδός απομακρύνθηκε μετά το πολύ κακό φετινό ξεκίνημα στην Championship.
Από το μεσημέρι της Παρασκευής, 15 Ιανουαρίου του 2021, ο Γουέιν Ρούνεϊ είναι κι επίσημα ο νέος μόνιμος τεχνικός της Ντέρμπι μέχρι και το καλοκαίρι του 2023!
Όλα τα παραπάνω σημαίνουν πως ο Γουέιν Ρούνεί παύει να είναι πλέον και ενεργός ποδοσφαιριστής, έπειτα από 765 συμμετοχές, 313 γκολ, 5 πρωταθλήματα Πρέμιερ Λιγκ, 1 Τσάμπιονς Λιγκ και 1 βραβείο του κορυφαίου της χρονιάς στην Πρέμιερ.
Captain. Leader. The greatest. Derby County Football Club is delighted to confirm the appointment of Wayne Rooney as the club’s new manager. http://thera.ms/a74kq
Δημοσιεύτηκε από Derby County στις Παρασκευή, 15 Ιανουαρίου 2021
Wayne Rooney has officially retired from football.
One of the greatest to play the game, Legend! pic.twitter.com/84r7mTXrvn
— United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) January 15, 2021
Wayne Rooney has officially ended his playing career to become Derby manager.
16 trophies, 253 goals, 559 appearances for United. Congratulations on a magnificent career, @WayneRooney pic.twitter.com/R5CufcAHIb
— utdreport (@utdreport) January 15, 2021
Wayne Rooney is the only player to score 200+ goals and provide 100+ assists in Premier League history.
An icon and a legend. Enjoy retirement. pic.twitter.com/yl3GiOaIYV
— Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 15, 2021
x5 Premier League
x1 Champions League
x1 Europa League
x1 FA Cup
x3 League Cup
x1 Club World Cup
x4 Community Shield
Wayne Rooney was a serial trophy lifter pic.twitter.com/XV5MpQPNny
— utdreport (@utdreport) January 15, 2021
Wayne Rooney has scored more goals (253) than any other player in Manchester United's history.
He's second in the Premier League's all-time top goalscoring charts (208), third in the all-time assist charts (103) and is England's all-time top scorer with 53 goals. pic.twitter.com/PF7ogglmAB
— Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 15, 2021
One of the greatest to ever do it.
Congratulations on an incredible playing career, @WayneRooney! Wishing you all the best in management pic.twitter.com/HzT3uAmNI6
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 15, 2021