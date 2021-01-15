ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροPremier LeagueMan. United
Ρούνεϊ: Μόνιμος προπονητής στην Ντέρμπι!

Έχοντας... περάσει τις εξετάσεις ως υπηρεσιακός, ο Γουέιν Ρούνεϊ πήρε τη θέση του μίνιμου προπονητή στην Ντέρμπι Κάουντι και υπέγραψε το πρώτο του συμβόλαιο ως πρώτος τεχνικός σε ομάδα υψηλού επιπέδου στο αγγλικό ποδόσφαιρο! 

Ο θρύλος της Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ είχε επιστρέψει στο Νησί ως παίκτης - κόουτς των «κριαριών» πριν από λίγα χρόνια, με στόχο να μάθει κάποια πρώτα μυστικά της προπονητικής

Κυρίως με τον Φιλίπ Κοκού στον πάγκο άρχισε να... εμβαθύνει περισσότερο στη νέα δουλειά που έβλεπε στον ορίζοντα και ανέλαβε τις τύχες της Ντέρμπι όταν ο Ολλανδός απομακρύνθηκε μετά το πολύ κακό φετινό ξεκίνημα στην Championship

Από το μεσημέρι της Παρασκευής, 15 Ιανουαρίου του 2021, ο Γουέιν Ρούνεϊ είναι κι επίσημα ο νέος μόνιμος τεχνικός της Ντέρμπι μέχρι και το καλοκαίρι του 2023! 

Όλα τα παραπάνω σημαίνουν πως ο Γουέιν Ρούνεί παύει να είναι πλέον και ενεργός ποδοσφαιριστής, έπειτα από 765 συμμετοχές, 313 γκολ, 5 πρωταθλήματα Πρέμιερ Λιγκ, 1 Τσάμπιονς Λιγκ και 1 βραβείο του κορυφαίου της χρονιάς στην Πρέμιερ. 

Captain. Leader. The greatest. Derby County Football Club is delighted to confirm the appointment of Wayne Rooney as the club’s new manager.  http://thera.ms/a74kq

Δημοσιεύτηκε από Derby County στις Παρασκευή, 15 Ιανουαρίου 2021

