Ο θρύλος της Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ είχε επιστρέψει στο Νησί ως παίκτης - κόουτς των «κριαριών» πριν από λίγα χρόνια, με στόχο να μάθει κάποια πρώτα μυστικά της προπονητικής.

Κυρίως με τον Φιλίπ Κοκού στον πάγκο άρχισε να... εμβαθύνει περισσότερο στη νέα δουλειά που έβλεπε στον ορίζοντα και ανέλαβε τις τύχες της Ντέρμπι όταν ο Ολλανδός απομακρύνθηκε μετά το πολύ κακό φετινό ξεκίνημα στην Championship.

Από το μεσημέρι της Παρασκευής, 15 Ιανουαρίου του 2021, ο Γουέιν Ρούνεϊ είναι κι επίσημα ο νέος μόνιμος τεχνικός της Ντέρμπι μέχρι και το καλοκαίρι του 2023!

Όλα τα παραπάνω σημαίνουν πως ο Γουέιν Ρούνεί παύει να είναι πλέον και ενεργός ποδοσφαιριστής, έπειτα από 765 συμμετοχές, 313 γκολ, 5 πρωταθλήματα Πρέμιερ Λιγκ, 1 Τσάμπιονς Λιγκ και 1 βραβείο του κορυφαίου της χρονιάς στην Πρέμιερ.

Captain. Leader. The greatest. Derby County Football Club is delighted to confirm the appointment of Wayne Rooney as the club’s new manager. http://thera.ms/a74kq

One of the greatest to play the game, Legend! pic.twitter.com/84r7mTXrvn

Wayne Rooney has officially ended his playing career to become Derby manager.

Wayne Rooney is the only player to score 200+ goals and provide 100+ assists in Premier League history.

Wayne Rooney has scored more goals (253) than any other player in Manchester United's history.

He's second in the Premier League's all-time top goalscoring charts (208), third in the all-time assist charts (103) and is England's all-time top scorer with 53 goals. pic.twitter.com/PF7ogglmAB

