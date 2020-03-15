Κορονοϊός: Ουρές για τη Θεία Κοινωνία σε εκκλησία της Θεσσαλονίκης - Κοσμοσυρροή και σε ναούς της Λάρισας (pics & vid)
Κορονοϊός: Ο Πογκμπά μαζεύει χρήματα για τη UNICEF και τον εξοπλισμό νοσοκομείων
Μία ιδιαίτερη καμπάνια εγκαινίασε ο Πολ Πογκμπά ανήμερα των γενεθλίων του, αναλαμβάνοντας να συγκεντρώσει 30 χιλιάδες ευρώ με σκοπό να τις διπλασιάσει ο ίδιος και να ενισχύσει το έργο της UNICEF στον εξοπλισμό νοσοκομείων εν μέσω κορονοϊού.
Η κρίση που προκάλεσε ο πανδημικός ιός Covid-19 ευαισθητοποίησε και τον Πολ Πογκμπά, ο οποίος ανήμερα των 27ων γενεθλίων του προχώρησε σε μια σπουδαία κίνηση.
Συγκεκριμένα, ο Γάλλος μέσος της Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ ανακοίνωσε μέσα από τα social media ότι ξεκινά να συγκεντρώνει χρήματα για την καμπάνια της UNICEF, που εξοπλίζει τα νοσοκομεία και φροντίζει να χορηγούνται μάσκες στα μικρά παιδιά, βάζοντας στόχο τις 30 χιλιάδες ευρώ.
Αν οι δωρεές όσων συνδράμουν φτάσουν το εν λόγω ποσό, τότε ο ίδιος αυτόματα θα διπλασιάσει τα χρήματα, προσφέροντας συνολικά 60 χιλιάδες ευρώ στον οργανισμό, για να υλοποιήσει το έργο του εν μέσω κορονοϊού.
It's my birthday and I'm always grateful that me, my family and friends are healthy. Nonetheless, not everybody is in good health right now.⠀ The #Coronavirus pandemic is affecting the health and lives of many, including children.⠀ The impact of a large-scale outbreak, especially on poor and vulnerable children, can be immense.⠀ ⠀ @UNICEF is helping prevent the spread of #Coronavirus by supplying vital medical supplies, consulting with communities and implementing prevention campaigns. It is a priority to stop the spread of this new virus, and the misinformation that’s spreading alongside it. At times like this we need to come together. With your help, I am hoping today to raise £27,000 to help fight this war and I will double the amount if we reach the goal.⠀ If we manage to reach our target, it will be enough to provide:⠀ ⠀ * 333,332 pairs of disposable gloves for health workers ⠀ * 2,777 surgical masks to help prevent the disease spreading further +⠀ * 9,615 sets of vented goggles⠀ ⠀ To donate, go to my Facebook page or click on the link in my Bio.⠀ For more information: https://www.unicef.org.uk/coronavirus-facts/⠀ ⠀ Any amount will be welcome to help fight this war against #COVID19 ⠀ ⠀ Thank you for all the support ⠀ Stay safe!
