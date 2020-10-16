ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροChampions LeagueΟλυμπιακός
Η καλύτερη 11άδα του Ολυμπιακού από το SofaScore

Το SofaScore ανέδειξε την κορυφαία κατά τη δική του οπτική 11άδα του Ολυμπιακού ενόψει των αγώνων του Champions League.

Σύμφωνα με όσα αναφέρει η τοπ 11άδα του Ολυμπιακού είναι με Σα, Χολέμπας, Σισέ, Σεμέδο και Ραφίνια στην άμυνα. Στο κέντρο Μπουχαλάκης, Εμβιλά και Καμαρά και τριάδα με Βαλμπουενά, Ελ Αραμπί και Ραντζέλοβιτς.
 

