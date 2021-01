Επτά παίκτες των Μπουλς είχαν 10+ πόντους, με τον ΛαΒιν να αποδεικνύει πως μπορεί να είναι clutch! (pic & vid)

Bulls had SEVEN players with 10+ PTS in their 111-108 WIN over Portland! Coby White had 21 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, and Zach LaVine hit a HUGE three in the clutch!

