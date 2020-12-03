ΝΒΑ: Στον Μπρόγκντον το βραβείο κοινωνικής προσφοράς (pic)

Το Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award κατέληξε στον Μάλκολμ Μπρόγκντον.

Το βραβείο δίνεται στον παίκτη, προπονητή, ή γυμναστή με τη σημαντικότερη βοήθεια και αφοσίωση στην κοινωνία.

Πέρυσι το πήρε ο Ντέιμιαν Λίλαρντ, πρόπερσι ο Μπαρέα και την προηγούμενη χρονιά ο ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς.

