ΝΒΑ: Στον Μπρόγκντον το βραβείο κοινωνικής προσφοράς (pic)

Ο Μάλκολμ Μπρόγκντον είναι ο παίκτης που πήρε το φετινό βραβείο κοινωνικής προσφοράς στο ΝΒΑ.

Το Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award κατέληξε στον Μάλκολμ Μπρόγκντον.

Το βραβείο δίνεται στον παίκτη, προπονητή, ή γυμναστή με τη σημαντικότερη βοήθεια και αφοσίωση στην κοινωνία.

Πέρυσι το πήρε ο Ντέιμιαν Λίλαρντ, πρόπερσι ο Μπαρέα και την προηγούμενη χρονιά ο ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς.

