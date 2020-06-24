Λέικερς: Δεν πάει στο Ορλάντο ο Μπράντλεϊ (pic)

ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
Χωρίς τον Έιβερι Μπράντλεϊ θα αγωνιστούν στα playoffs που θα διεξαχθούν στο Ορλάντο οι Λέικερς, με τον 30χρονο γκαρντ να μένει Λος Άντζελες λόγω προβλήματος υγείας του εξάχρονου παιδιού του.

Ακόμα μία απουσία από τους αγώνες των playoffs στο Ορλάντο είναι αυτή του Έιβερι Μπράντλεϊ. Ο 30χρονος γκαρντ ενημέρωσε τους Λέικερς πως δεν μπορεί να αγωνιστεί στα παιχνίδια αυτά, λόγω ενός προβλήματος που αντιμετωπίζει ο 6χρονος γιος του. Οι... λιμνάνθρωποι έχουν δικαίωμα ωστόσο να καλύψουν το κενό που θα αφήσει ο έμπειρος γκαρντ.

 

