Λέικερς: Δεν πάει στο Ορλάντο ο Μπράντλεϊ (pic)

Ακόμα μία απουσία από τους αγώνες των playoffs στο Ορλάντο είναι αυτή του Έιβερι Μπράντλεϊ. Ο 30χρονος γκαρντ ενημέρωσε τους Λέικερς πως δεν μπορεί να αγωνιστεί στα παιχνίδια αυτά, λόγω ενός προβλήματος που αντιμετωπίζει ο 6χρονος γιος του. Οι... λιμνάνθρωποι έχουν δικαίωμα ωστόσο να καλύψουν το κενό που θα αφήσει ο έμπειρος γκαρντ.

At forefront of Bradley’s decision to remain w/ his family is the well-being of the oldest of his 3 children. His 6-year old son has a history of struggling to recover from respiratory illnesses and would’ve been unlikely to be medically cleared to enter bubble with his family. https://t.co/yputDg2VJp

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2020