Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Το τατουάζ της αδερφής του για εκείνον και τη Τζίτζι (pics)

Ένα μαύρο φίδι στο σχήμα του άπειρου, που έχει μέσα του τους αριθμούς 2, για την 13χρονη Τζίτζι, και 24, για τον Κόμπι.
Η Σάρια Ουάσινγκτον με αυτόν τον τρόπο τίμησε την μνήμη του αδερφού της και της κόρης του, που έχασαν την ζωή τους μαζί με άλλα επτά άτομα, μετά την πτώση του ελικοπτέρου τους στο Καλαμπάσας.
On behalf of our family, we join Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri in grieving the loss of Kobe and Gianna in such a tragic accident. We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece and granddaughter, and our hearts go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday. Our lives are forever changed. Thank you for your prayers, the numerous calls, texts, emails and cards. Please visit MambaOnThree.org to support the families affected by Sunday’s tragedy and to honor Kobe and Gianna’s legacy, please visit: MambaSportsFoundation.org #Mambacita #Mamba #Family #GirlsDad - Sharia Washington and Shaya Tabb