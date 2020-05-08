ΑρχικήAnadolu Efes Istanbul
Μίτσιτς: «Δεν είναι αλήθεια για τον Ολυμπιακό, πρώτη φορά το ακούω» (pics)

Μίτσιτς: «Δεν είναι αλήθεια για τον Ολυμπιακό, πρώτη φορά το ακούω» (pics)

Μίτσιτς: «Δεν είναι αλήθεια για τον Ολυμπιακό, πρώτη φορά το ακούω» (pics)

Ο Σέρβος γκαρντ αναφέρθηκε στο μέλλον του μιλώντας σε λιθουανικό Μέσο. 

Ο Βασίλιε Μίσιτς παραχώρησε συνέντευξη στο «15min.lt» η οποία θα δημοσιευτεί αύριο.

Ο δημοσιογράφος που την πήρε ωστόσο έδωσε μία γεύση των όσων είπε αφού ο Σέρβος ανέφερε πως, «η Αναντολού Εφές και το ΝΒΑ είναι τα μοναδικά σενάρια για του χρόνου. Ξαφνικά γέμισα με μηνύματα από φίλους του Ολυμπιακού. Δεν κατάλαβα πως.,, Δεν είναι αλήθεια για μένα και τον Ολυμπιακό. Πρώτη φορά το ακούω».

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Μπάσκετ

«Στη λίστα της Εφές ο Γιούντο»

Μπάσκετ

Σίμον: «Αν συνεχιστεί η Euroleague θα γίνει μόνο για τους χορηγούς»

Μπάσκετ

Λάρκιν: «Η επιμονή του Ντάνστον με έφερε στην Εφές»

Μπάσκετ

Αταμάν: «Ο Ομπράντοβιτς δεν είχε πρόταση από το ΝΒΑ αφού… δεν είχε μούσι»! (pic & vid)

Μπάσκετ

Κρούνοσλαβ Σίμον: Ο απαραίτητος παίκτης της Εφές (vid)

Μπάσκετ

Ολυμπιακός: Όταν προκρινόταν στο Final 4 με Σπανούλη κόντρα στην Εφές (vid)