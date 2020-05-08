Μίτσιτς: «Δεν είναι αλήθεια για τον Ολυμπιακό, πρώτη φορά το ακούω» (pics)

Ο Βασίλιε Μίσιτς παραχώρησε συνέντευξη στο «15min.lt» η οποία θα δημοσιευτεί αύριο.

Ο δημοσιογράφος που την πήρε ωστόσο έδωσε μία γεύση των όσων είπε αφού ο Σέρβος ανέφερε πως, «η Αναντολού Εφές και το ΝΒΑ είναι τα μοναδικά σενάρια για του χρόνου. Ξαφνικά γέμισα με μηνύματα από φίλους του Ολυμπιακού. Δεν κατάλαβα πως.,, Δεν είναι αλήθεια για μένα και τον Ολυμπιακό. Πρώτη φορά το ακούω».

Vasilije Micic expressed his surprise with many messages he received from the Greek fans recently: „Story about Olympiacos is not true. The first time I hear about it.“

Vasilije Micic on his future: „Anadolu Efes or the NBA – it's the only scenarios I have for the next season“.

Micic, who played his career season (14.5ppg, 5.8apg), is under the contract with Efes until 2021. His NBA rights owned by the Sixers, but more NBA teams are after him.

— Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) May 8, 2020