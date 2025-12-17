EU to Phase Out Russian Gas Imports, Strengthening Energy Security

EU bans Russian spot LNG from early 2026; pipeline gas ends by Sept 2027; oil ban proposal due 2026.

The new rules are designed to strengthen the EU’s energy security and put an end to Russia’s ability to weaponise energy supplies.

Under the regulation, Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) sold on the spot market will be banned in the EU from early 2026, once the law enters into force. At the same time, imports of Russian pipeline gas will be phased out entirely by 30 September 2027.

The legislation also introduces sanctions, to be enforced by member states, against operators found to be in breach of the new rules.



Preparations for a Ban on Russian Oil Imports

During negotiations with the Danish Presidency of the Council, MEPs pushed for a full ban on imports of Russian oil. They secured a commitment from the European Commission to present the relevant legislation in early 2026, with the aim of implementing the ban as quickly as possible and no later than the end of 2027.

MEPs also insisted on tightening the conditions under which a temporary suspension of the import ban could be granted. Such exemptions would apply only in cases of emergency directly linked to the EU’s energy security.



To close potential legal loopholes and limit the risk of circumvention, operators will be required to submit more detailed and stringent documentation to customs authorities on the country of origin of natural gas prior to its import or storage.

“This is a historic moment: the EU is taking a major step into a new era, free from Russian gas and oil,” said Ville Niinistö (Greens/EFA, Finland), co-lead negotiator for the Parliament’s Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE). “Russia will never again be able to use fossil fuel exports as a weapon against Europe. Our key priorities were to accelerate the timeline for banning pipeline gas as much as possible, to prohibit long-term LNG contracts a year earlier than initially planned, and to prevent any circumvention of the new rules. Now we must act without delay to implement this agreement and turn our attention to oil imports, where we will expect the Commission to honour its commitment to present a proposal in early 2026.”



Inese Vaidere (EPP, Latvia), co-lead negotiator on behalf of the Parliament’s International Trade Committee, said the vote sent a powerful political signal.

“Today’s vote delivers a clear and strong message: Europe will never again depend on Russian gas,” she said. “This is a major achievement for the EU and a historic turning point for European energy policy. We strengthened the Commission’s original proposal by introducing a roadmap towards banning oil and oil products, ending long-term contracts earlier than initially foreseen, and ensuring the enforcement of sanctions in cases of non-compliance.”