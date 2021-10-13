Άγκνες Τιρόπ: Βρέθηκε δολοφονημένη η κάτοχος του παγκόσμιου ρεκόρ στα 10 χλμ.

Η άτυχη αθλήτρια μεγάλων αποστάσεων που είχε εκπροσωπήσει την πατρίδα της στους Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες του Τόκιο το φετινό καλοκαίρι στα 5.000 μέτρα, «έφυγε» από τη ζωή έχοντας δολοφονηθεί...
Η άλλοτε κάτοχος του παγκόσμιου ρεκόρ στα 10 χλμ., είχε πληγές από μαχαίρι στη θωρακική χώρα και ο σύζυγός της φέρεται να είναι ο θύτης του εγκλήματος...
Agnes Tirop – the two-time world medallist who broke the women's only 10km world record just a month ago – has died at the age 25.
She was found dead in her house in Iten, Kenya.
We have learnt with utter shock and sadness the devastating news about the demise of our elite Olympian and world beating athlete, Agnes Tirop. She was Kenya's most prominent entrant for the 5000 meters at the 2012 World Junior Championships in Athletics
Kenyan athlete Agnes Jebet Tirop, who represented Kenya 🇰🇪 at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the 5000m, has been found dead in her house with stab wounds to her abdomen.
She was just 10 days away from her 26th birthday.
Athletics Kenya mourns Agnes Tirop who was found dead in her house in Iten; says Kenya has lost a jewel & one of the fastest-rising athletics giants.
The 25 year old was found dead in her house with stab wounds on her abdomen.
Tirop's CV:
📍10,000m bronze, 2017 World Champs.
📍Current 10km record holder.
📍Youngest ever World Cross Country Champion.
RIP🌹🕊️