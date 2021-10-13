Άγκνες Τιρόπ: Βρέθηκε δολοφονημένη η κάτοχος του παγκόσμιου ρεκόρ στα 10 χλμ.

Η Κενυάτισσα αθλήτρια, Άγκνες Τιρόπ, λίγες μέρες πριν κλείσει τα 26, βρέθηκε δολοφονημένη στο σπίτι της, έχοντας μαχαιριές στο σώμα της...

Η άτυχη αθλήτρια μεγάλων αποστάσεων που είχε εκπροσωπήσει την πατρίδα της στους Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες του Τόκιο το φετινό καλοκαίρι στα 5.000 μέτρα, «έφυγε» από τη ζωή έχοντας δολοφονηθεί...

Η άλλοτε κάτοχος του παγκόσμιου ρεκόρ στα 10 χλμ., είχε πληγές από μαχαίρι στη θωρακική χώρα και ο σύζυγός της φέρεται να είναι ο θύτης του εγκλήματος...

@Photo credits: Getty Images/Ideal Image, video screen