Οι πιο παράξενες στολές «προστασίας» από τον κορονοϊό (pics)

Σε σημείο που δεν αρκούνται σε μια απλή μάσκα και ένα ζευγάρι γάντια, αλλά φοράνε ό,τι βάλει η φαντασία τους!

Από στολές τύπου Star Wars, μέχρι μπουκάλια, αποκριάτικες μεταμφιέσεις και σακούλες σκουπιδιών. Και δεν μένουν μόνο εκεί, αλλά ντύνουν ακόμα και κατοικίδια και αυτοκίνητα.

Δείτε τις... αποτυχημένες προσπάθειες που κυκλοφορούν στο διαδίκτυο

What in the Missy Elliot, i can't stand the rain is going on here? pic.twitter.com/SHHEdjNSuL

— Stone (@stonecold2050) March 19, 2020