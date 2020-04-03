+slo-gun

Οι πιο παράξενες στολές «προστασίας» από τον κορονοϊό (pics)

Κάποιοι προσπαθούν πραγματικά... πάρα πολύ, προκειμένου να είναι βέβαιοι πως θα προστατευτούν 100% από τον κορονοϊό.  

Σε σημείο που δεν αρκούνται σε μια απλή μάσκα και ένα ζευγάρι γάντια, αλλά φοράνε ό,τι βάλει η φαντασία τους!

Από στολές τύπου Star Wars, μέχρι μπουκάλια, αποκριάτικες μεταμφιέσεις και σακούλες σκουπιδιών. Και δεν μένουν μόνο εκεί, αλλά ντύνουν ακόμα και κατοικίδια και αυτοκίνητα.

Δείτε τις... αποτυχημένες προσπάθειες που κυκλοφορούν στο διαδίκτυο

A stranger took a picture of me wearing the proper PPE for a trip to Walmart for just the essentials. It made the rounds on Facebook before one of my friends sent it to me. from r/funny
Quarantine fun with Mom! Only masks available on-line! from r/funny
Now I can't touch my face. from r/funny
COVID drip. from r/funny
Corona Protection from r/funny
You always gotta be careful when going to supermarkets especially with CoVID right now from r/sydney
Corona Virus becomes Human from r/SubwayCreatures
Who needs facemasks, or hand sanitizer when you can have beskar armour to protect against Corona? from r/TheMandalorianTV
This woman who came into our restaurant said this is the only protective mask she could find. from r/funny
Is this how I will have to walk Fido in PA soon? My sister in law lives in Beijing and sent this to us this morning. She says more and more Beijing is going full out protection mode due to coronavirus. How does that dog do his business? from r/funny
Coronavirus protection? from r/SubwayCreatures

