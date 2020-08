Εταιρεία απορριμμάτων «επέστρεψε» τα σκουπίδια σε πελάτη... επειδή δεν πλήρωνε

I can honestly say that since we started in business we have had nothing but good relations with our customer base. Unfortunately, today we came across our first real life knocker (a person who intentionally withholds Fair payment for the purpose of personal gain). After many hours of being lied to,bounced back and forth different telephone numbers we came to the conclusion that we had in fact been knocked. We spent 3 hours in the blistering heat tidying this person's hone up for them only to be ripped off for our money and therefore we took the decision to give them their waste back. Wrong, Right? I'm not looking for a debate, we are just making it clear that if you think ripping off working men for their wages when they have children to feed and homes to run then you will be getting a seriously big load of crap put back on your toes. As for everyone else you will be treated with the same respect we've always shown and you will continue to receive a good service for a fair price. Good night folks

