Απίστευτο: Κρατήρας πλάτους 75 μέτρων δημιουργήθηκε στο σημείο όπου έγιναν οι εκρήξεις στη Βηρυτό (pics)

Ένας τεράστιος κρατήρας δημιουργήθηκε στο σημείο όπου έγιναν οι εκρήξεις στη Βηρυτό

Συγκλονιστικές εικόνες από δορυφόρο δείχνουν πώς ήταν πριν και πώς ήταν μετά το σημείο όπου έγιναν οι τρομακτικές εκρήξεις στη Βηρυτό!

Είναι απίστευτο, αλλά, δυστυχώς, πέρα για πέρα αληθινό...

Στο σημείο όπου έγιναν οι τρομακτικές εκρήξεις στο λιμάνι της Βηρυτού έχει δημιουργηθεί ένας τεράστιος κρατήρας 75 μέτρων σε πλάτος!

Τις συγκλονιστικές εικόνες φέρνει στο «φως» το CNN και είναι από δορυφόρο. 

Κάθε κοντινό κτίριο έχει κυριολεκτικά εξαφανιστεί! 

