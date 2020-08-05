Απίστευτο: Κρατήρας πλάτους 75 μέτρων δημιουργήθηκε στο σημείο όπου έγιναν οι εκρήξεις στη Βηρυτό (pics)

Είναι απίστευτο, αλλά, δυστυχώς, πέρα για πέρα αληθινό...

Στο σημείο όπου έγιναν οι τρομακτικές εκρήξεις στο λιμάνι της Βηρυτού έχει δημιουργηθεί ένας τεράστιος κρατήρας 75 μέτρων σε πλάτος!

Τις συγκλονιστικές εικόνες φέρνει στο «φως» το CNN και είναι από δορυφόρο.

Κάθε κοντινό κτίριο έχει κυριολεκτικά εξαφανιστεί!

Satellite images show a massive crater at the site of Tuesday's explosion in Beirut's port. The images show that nearly every building has either sustained significant damage or has been been destroyed by the blast. https://t.co/dcyyuD1YVk pic.twitter.com/gTHvaB9pEe — CNN (@CNN) August 5, 2020

Drone pictures from the explosion in Beirut, you can clearly see the crater. At least 75m wide. pic.twitter.com/5UqRSHee17 — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) August 5, 2020

Drone footage of Beirut Port shows the aftermath of the explosion and the crater created by it.#Beirut #LebanonExplosion #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/ZhHD8FcsAu — The Dead District (@TheDeadDistrict) August 5, 2020

