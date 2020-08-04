Σαν βομβαρδισμένη πόλη η Βηρυτός: Εικόνες που σοκάρουν (pics & vids)

Εικόνες Αποκάλυψης στη Βηρυτό μετά τις τρομακτικές εκρήξεις -τελικά δεν ήταν μία- σε αποθήκες πυρομαχικών κοντά στο λιμάνι.

Όλος ο κόσμος παρακολουθεί με κομμένη την ανάσα την ασύλληπτη τραγωδία στην πρωτεύουσα του Λιβάνου, με τον κυβερνήτη της πόλης να χαρακτηρίζει κλαίγοντας με λυγμούς την έκρηξη «εθνική καταστροφή, παρόμοια με τη Χιροσίμα και το Ναγκασάκι».

Ülkeni insanını, yaşadığın yeri sevmek böyle birşey işte, bizde kıyamet kopuyor kibirlerinden ödün vermiyorlar. Beyrut valisi ağlamaktan konuşamadı. #Beirut pic.twitter.com/mc2vG6fADi — Araf (@Taniyorsun) August 4, 2020

Σύμφωνα με τον Ερυθρό Σταυρό, τουλάχιστον 70 άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους, ενώ 2.200 είναι οι τραυματίες! Εκφράζονται φόβοι πως ο αριθμός των νεκρών θα ανέβει δραματικά, ενώ τα νοσοκομεία της πόλης είναι γεμάτα τραυματίες. Είναι άγνωστο ακόμη πόσοι άνθρωποι είναι εγκλωβισμένοι στα συντρίμμια. Οι εκρήξεις, όπως τονίζουν οι ειδικοί, ήταν σαν να έγινε σεισμός 4,5 Ρίχτερ!

Ήταν τόσο ισχυρές οι εκρήξεις, δε, που ακούστηκαν μέχρι την Κύπρο!

«Όλα είναι καλυμμένα με αίμα και σπασμένα γυαλιά»

Ο πρωθυπουργός του Λιβάνου, Χασσάν Ντιάμπ, κήρυξε εθνικό πένθος, ενώ το τραγικό περιστατικό έρχεται σε μια περίοδο οικονομικής κατάρρευσης της χώρας και λίγο πριν από την ετυμηγορία στη δίκη για τη δολοφονία του πρώην πρωθυπουργού Ραφίκ Χαρίρι το 2005.

Σύμφωνα με το λιβανέζικο πρακτορείο ειδήσεων, όπως μεταδίδει το CNN, οι εκρήξεις πραγματοποιήθηκαν σε αποθήκες πυρομαχικών κοντά στο λιμάνι. Η ανταποκρίτρια του France 24, Leila Molana-Allen, ανέφερε χαρακτηριστικά ότι όλα είναι «καλυμμένα με αίμα και σπασμένα γυαλιά».

Την ίδια στιγμή -και ενώ ακούγονται πολλά και διάφορα...- το Ισραήλ ξεκαθάρισε ότι δεν έχει καμία σχέση με τις εκρήξεις, ενώ δηλώνει έτοιμο να προσφέρει βοήθεια. Έτοιμη να βοηθήσει δηλώνει επίσης και η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση, το ίδιο και ο Νίκος Χαρδαλιάς εκ μέρους της Ελλάδας.

#Greece stands ready to assist with all available means #Lebanon authorities in addressing consequences of the deadly explosion in #Beirut - We closely follow the situation and @GSCP_GR has already contacted EU DG Echo @eu_echo expressing readiness — Νίκος Γ. Χαρδαλιάς (@nhardalias) August 4, 2020

Σιγά σιγά, όμως και ενώ η ατμόσφαιρα καθαρίζει από τη φωτιά και τον καπνό, έρχονται στο «φως» νέα βίντεο και εικόνες, που, πραγματικά, κόβουν την ανάσα...

Lebanon have been hit so bad by the corona virus pandemic, then the economic crisis and now the nuclear like explosion.... Indeed 2020 is an unforgettable year. May God protect the people of Beirut and give them lasting peace #Beirut pic.twitter.com/VMNT87rnc4 — MOHNICE (@Official_mohnyc) August 4, 2020

Please remember #Beirut, Lebanon in your prayers and thoughts. Many are dead and lots are injured pic.twitter.com/PnR3Z9nKPy — #BBNaija (@vlvck_) August 4, 2020

Podia ser un dia normal en tu ciudad donde no imaginabas lo que iba a suceder .Por favor tengan un poco de empatía con la situación ,no importa si es una persona del otro lado del mundo .Todos somos iguales sin importar la raza y costumbres. #Beirutpic.twitter.com/5cEBIa7asC — Coopykook (@coopykook) August 4, 2020

JESUS!!!! 2020 WHAT IS HAPPENING? ......THIS SHOULD JUST END HERE....#Beirut please pray for LEBANON pic.twitter.com/mnzzUyZAlY — OFURE (@Fred_gen2) August 4, 2020

Incredible close in view of the explosion in Beirut today#Lebanon #Beirut pic.twitter.com/5nhD4pZzMj — CNW (@ConflictsW) August 4, 2020

The total destruction of the #Beirut port will have devastating consequences for years to come. 80% of #Lebanon's grain supply came through this port into the country. The entire country is depended on this port for import pic.twitter.com/1euvx9j5P8 — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) August 4, 2020

Hasta el momento las cifras de heridos rondan entre 2,500 a 3,000. Este año ha sido de los peores y espero que la cantidad de muertos sea lo menos grande posible. Fuerza para #Beirut, Libano. Abajo dejo un link para ayudar:pic.twitter.com/o9RZmJWwJX — (@ImAnotherEsteff) August 4, 2020

This video of a father in Lebanon Beirut trying to comfort and protect his son from the blast in #Beirut moved me to tears He held his son so tightly while praising God. I am very teary. The child was calm because he trusts his loving father so much. May God have mercy upon us pic.twitter.com/EbTdEiHg0q — Liberated Ugandan (@ShafiqNgeywa) August 4, 2020

Senior security officials say the explosion in Beirut may be linked to "highly explosive" confiscated materials being stored in a warehouse. The PM declared Wednesday a day of mourning, and hospitals are seeking blood donations. At least 10 people are reported dead. pic.twitter.com/Bwa3TJl8SZ — AJ (@ajplus) August 4, 2020

UPDATE: The explosion in #Beirut killed at least 25 people and wounded over 2,500, says Lebanon's health minister. Officials say all hospitals there are full. Casualties and injuries are expected to rise, with many believed buried under the rubble. pic.twitter.com/WpawkIvxDr — AJ (@ajplus) August 4, 2020

El 2020 pareciera una película de terror que no sabemos cuantas tragedias pasaran y vidas se va a llevar ,por todas esas personas que fallecieron debemos orar #Beirut #Lebanonpic.twitter.com/TV3eEjsybZ — Coopykook (@coopykook) August 4, 2020