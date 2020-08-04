+slo-gun

Σαν βομβαρδισμένη πόλη η Βηρυτός: Εικόνες που σοκάρουν (pics & vids)

Ασύλληπτη τραγωδία στη Βηρυτό

​Ασύλληπτη τραγωδία στη Βηρυτό, με τις εικόνες από την πρωτεύουσα του Λιβάνου, ενώ καθαρίζει σιγά σιγά η ατμόσφαιρα μετά τις τρομακτικές εκρήξεις σε αποθήκες πυρομαχικών, να κόβουν την ανάσα.

Εικόνες Αποκάλυψης στη Βηρυτό μετά τις τρομακτικές εκρήξεις -τελικά δεν ήταν μία- σε αποθήκες πυρομαχικών κοντά στο λιμάνι. 

Όλος ο κόσμος παρακολουθεί με κομμένη την ανάσα την ασύλληπτη τραγωδία στην πρωτεύουσα του Λιβάνου, με τον κυβερνήτη της πόλης να χαρακτηρίζει κλαίγοντας με λυγμούς την έκρηξη «εθνική καταστροφή, παρόμοια με τη Χιροσίμα και το Ναγκασάκι».

Σύμφωνα με τον Ερυθρό Σταυρό, τουλάχιστον 70 άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους, ενώ 2.200 είναι οι τραυματίες! Εκφράζονται φόβοι πως ο αριθμός των νεκρών θα ανέβει δραματικά, ενώ τα νοσοκομεία της πόλης είναι γεμάτα τραυματίες. Είναι άγνωστο ακόμη πόσοι άνθρωποι είναι εγκλωβισμένοι στα συντρίμμια. Οι εκρήξεις, όπως τονίζουν οι ειδικοί, ήταν σαν να έγινε σεισμός 4,5 Ρίχτερ!

Ήταν τόσο ισχυρές οι εκρήξεις, δε, που ακούστηκαν μέχρι την Κύπρο!

«Όλα είναι καλυμμένα με αίμα και σπασμένα γυαλιά»

Ο πρωθυπουργός του Λιβάνου, Χασσάν Ντιάμπ, κήρυξε εθνικό πένθος, ενώ το τραγικό περιστατικό έρχεται σε μια περίοδο οικονομικής κατάρρευσης της χώρας και λίγο πριν από την ετυμηγορία στη δίκη για τη δολοφονία του πρώην πρωθυπουργού Ραφίκ Χαρίρι το 2005. 

Σύμφωνα με το λιβανέζικο πρακτορείο ειδήσεων, όπως μεταδίδει το CNN, οι εκρήξεις πραγματοποιήθηκαν σε αποθήκες πυρομαχικών κοντά στο λιμάνι. Η ανταποκρίτρια του France 24, Leila Molana-Allen, ανέφερε χαρακτηριστικά ότι όλα είναι «καλυμμένα με αίμα και σπασμένα γυαλιά».

Την ίδια στιγμή -και ενώ ακούγονται πολλά και διάφορα...- το Ισραήλ ξεκαθάρισε ότι δεν έχει καμία σχέση με τις εκρήξεις, ενώ δηλώνει έτοιμο να προσφέρει βοήθεια. Έτοιμη να βοηθήσει δηλώνει επίσης και η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση, το ίδιο και ο Νίκος Χαρδαλιάς εκ μέρους της Ελλάδας.

Σιγά σιγά, όμως και ενώ η ατμόσφαιρα καθαρίζει από τη φωτιά και τον καπνό, έρχονται στο «φως» νέα βίντεο και εικόνες, που, πραγματικά, κόβουν την ανάσα... 

