Τεράστια φωτιά σε αποθήκες της Amazon στην Καλιφόρνια: Καίγονται φορτηγά της εταιρείας (pics & vids)

Μια τεράστια φωτιά κατακαίει εδώ και λίγη ώρα αποθήκες της Amazon στο Redlands της Καλιφόρνια.

Οι εικόνες που μεταδίδονται από αμερικανικά Μέσα και απλό κόσμο είναι τρομακτικές, με ρυμουλκούμενα φορτηγά της εταιρείας, που βρίσκονται σταθμευμένα στις αποβάθρες φορτοεκφόρτωσης, να έχουν τυλιχτεί στις φλόγες, ενώ ένα σύννεφο μαύρου καπνού έχει σκεπάσει την περιοχή.

Amazon distribution center in Redlands engulfed in flames as three-alarm fire sends plumes of thick smoke shooting into sky; several Amazon trucks also damaged by blaze https://t.co/ugm1oi7W8D pic.twitter.com/mg9hZKzTHF — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 5, 2020

UPDATE: Crews are continuing to battle a three-alarm commercial fire which broke out at an Amazon Distribution Center in Redlands early Friday morning. https://t.co/G1ezOiVKc5 pic.twitter.com/uqBFKJcC8e — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) June 5, 2020

Amazon in #redlands is on fire. I saw one of the walls collapse as I was driving by #amazon #fire pic.twitter.com/vQxrqtQDNO — Berzaj Ghesh (@BerzajG) June 5, 2020