Τεράστια φωτιά σε αποθήκες της Amazon στην Καλιφόρνια: Καίγονται φορτηγά της εταιρείας (pics & vids)

Μια τρομακτική φωτιά βρίσκεται σε εξέλιξη σε αποθήκες της Amazon στο Redlands της Καλιφόρνια. 

Μια τεράστια φωτιά κατακαίει εδώ και λίγη ώρα αποθήκες της Amazon στο Redlands της Καλιφόρνια

Οι εικόνες που μεταδίδονται από αμερικανικά Μέσα και απλό κόσμο είναι τρομακτικές, με ρυμουλκούμενα φορτηγά της εταιρείας, που βρίσκονται σταθμευμένα στις αποβάθρες φορτοεκφόρτωσης, να έχουν τυλιχτεί στις φλόγες, ενώ ένα σύννεφο μαύρου καπνού έχει σκεπάσει την περιοχή.

