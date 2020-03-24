Τούνμπεργκ: «Εγώ και ο πατέρας μου είχαμε συμπτώματα κορονοϊού»

Η 17χρονη Γκρέτα Τούνμπεργκ έγραψε: «Τις τελευταίες δύο εβδομάδες έχω μείνει μέσα. Όταν επέστρεψα από το ταξίδι μου στην Κεντρική Ευρώπη, απομονώθηκα (σε ένα νοικιασμένο διαμέρισμα μακριά από την μητέρα μου και την αδερφή μου), μιας και τα κρούσματα του Covid-19 (στη Γερμανία για παράδειγμα) ήταν παρόμοια με της Ιταλίας στην αρχή.
Πριν από δέκα ημέρες άρχισα να νιώθω κάποια από τα συμπτώματα, την ίδια ακριβώς στιγμή με τον πατέρα μου, που ταξίδεψε μαζί μου από τις Βρυξέλλες. Ένιωθα εξαντλημένη, είχα κρυάδες, ενόχληση στο λαιμό και βήχα. Ο πατέρας μου είχε τα ίδια συμπτώματα, αλλά πιο έντονα και με πυρετό.
Στην Σουηδία δεν μπορείς να κάνεις το τεστ για τον κορονοϊό, εκτός αν χρειάζεσαι άμεση ιατρική περίθαλψη. Σε όλους όσοι νιώθουν άρρωστοι, τους λένε να μείνουν σπίτι και να απομονωθούν.
Δεν έχω κάνει το τεστ, αλλά είναι εξαιρετικά πιθανό πως το είχα, σύμφωνα με τα συμπτώματα και τις καταστάσεις.
Τώρα έχω αναρρώσει και σχεδόν δεν νιώθω άρρωστη. Το τελευταίο μου κρύωμα ήταν χειρότερο από αυτό. Αν δεν είχε κάποιος άλλος τον ιό, ίσως να μην υποψιαζόμουν τίποτα».
Επίσης, η νεαρή ακτιβίστρια σε συνέντευξη που έδωσε πρόσφατα στο «Thomson Reuters Foundation», είπε πως ο κορονοϊός απέδειξε ότι ο πλανήτης μπορεί να αντιδράσει γρήγορα σε μία κρίση, να αλλάξει τις συνήθειές του και να την αντιμετωπίσει, άρα μπορεί να το κάνει το ίδιο και για την κλιματική αλλαγή.
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve