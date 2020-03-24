+slo-gun

ΑρχικήPlusPlus: Διεθνή

Τούνμπεργκ: «Εγώ και ο πατέρας μου είχαμε συμπτώματα κορονοϊού»

Τούνμπεργκ: «Εγώ και ο πατέρας μου είχαμε συμπτώματα κορονοϊού»

Τούνμπεργκ: «Εγώ και ο πατέρας μου είχαμε συμπτώματα κορονοϊού»

Η νεαρή ακτιβίστρια από την Σουηδία αποκάλυψε με ανάρτησή της στο instagram πως πιθανώς έπεσε «θύμα» του κορονοϊού μαζί με τον πατέρα της, μετά από ταξίδι τους στην Ευρώπη.

Η 17χρονη Γκρέτα Τούνμπεργκ έγραψε: «Τις τελευταίες δύο εβδομάδες έχω μείνει μέσα. Όταν επέστρεψα από το ταξίδι μου στην Κεντρική Ευρώπη, απομονώθηκα (σε ένα νοικιασμένο διαμέρισμα μακριά από την μητέρα μου και την αδερφή μου), μιας και τα κρούσματα του Covid-19 (στη Γερμανία για παράδειγμα) ήταν παρόμοια με της Ιταλίας στην αρχή.

Πριν από δέκα ημέρες άρχισα να νιώθω κάποια από τα συμπτώματα, την ίδια ακριβώς στιγμή με τον πατέρα μου, που ταξίδεψε μαζί μου από τις Βρυξέλλες. Ένιωθα εξαντλημένη, είχα κρυάδες, ενόχληση στο λαιμό και βήχα. Ο πατέρας μου είχε τα ίδια συμπτώματα, αλλά πιο έντονα και με πυρετό.

Στην Σουηδία δεν μπορείς να κάνεις το τεστ για τον κορονοϊό, εκτός αν χρειάζεσαι άμεση ιατρική περίθαλψη. Σε όλους όσοι νιώθουν άρρωστοι, τους λένε να μείνουν σπίτι και να απομονωθούν.

Δεν έχω κάνει το τεστ, αλλά είναι εξαιρετικά πιθανό πως το είχα, σύμφωνα με τα συμπτώματα και τις καταστάσεις.

Τώρα έχω αναρρώσει και σχεδόν δεν νιώθω άρρωστη. Το τελευταίο μου κρύωμα ήταν χειρότερο από αυτό.  Αν δεν είχε κάποιος άλλος τον ιό, ίσως να μην υποψιαζόμουν τίποτα».

Επίσης, η νεαρή ακτιβίστρια σε συνέντευξη που έδωσε πρόσφατα στο «Thomson Reuters Foundation», είπε πως ο κορονοϊός απέδειξε ότι ο πλανήτης μπορεί να αντιδράσει γρήγορα σε μία κρίση, να αλλάξει τις συνήθειές του και να την αντιμετωπίσει, άρα μπορεί να το κάνει το ίδιο και για την κλιματική αλλαγή.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Greta Thunberg (@gretathunberg) στις

ΤΙ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΣΗΜΑΝΤΙΚΟ ΝΑ ΓΝΩΡΙΖΟΥΜΕ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ ΚΟΡΟΝΟΪΟ

Βασικές γνώσεις για την αντιμετώπιση του Κορονοϊού

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα
Αναβάλλονται όλοι οι ελληνικοί αγώνες αυτοκινήτου
inMotion: Νέα
24/03/20 19:52

Αναβάλλονται όλοι οι ελληνικοί αγώνες αυτοκινήτου

Η ΟΜΑΕ με νέα της ανακοίνωση, μας λέει ότι όλοι οι αγώνες αυτοκινήτου που έχουν προγραμματιστεί έως τις 31 Μαΐου θα αναβληθούν, λό...
0 Σχόλια
Κορονοϊός: Γιατρός στη Γερμανία πέθανε από ανακοπή ενώ βοηθούσε εθελοντικά
Plus: Διεθνή
24/03/20 19:51

Κορονοϊός: Γιατρός στη Γερμανία πέθανε από ανακοπή ενώ βοηθούσε εθελοντικά

Γερμανός γιατρός είχε προσφερθεί να βοηθήσει εθελοντικά στη μάχη κατά του κορονοϊού κι έπαθε ανακοπή με αποτέλεσμα να χάσει τη ζωή...
0 Σχόλια
Απαγόρευση κυκλοφορίας: 766 παραβάσεις του μέτρου σε όλη την Ελλάδα
Plus: Κοινωνία
24/03/20 19:30

Απαγόρευση κυκλοφορίας: 766 παραβάσεις του μέτρου σε όλη την Ελλάδα

Η ΕΛ.ΑΣ επισημαίνει ότι οι έλεγχοι θα συνεχιστούν με αμείωτη ένταση με σκοπό την διασφάλιση της δημόσιας υγείας.
0 Σχόλια
Κορονοϊός: 743 νέοι νεκροί στην Ιταλία, που μετρά πλέον 6.820 θανάτους
Plus: Διεθνή
24/03/20 19:25

Ιταλία: 743 νέοι νεκροί, έφτασαν τους 6.820 οι θάνατοι

Ανέβηκε και πάλι ο αριθμός των νεκρών στην Ιταλία, καθώς αυτοί πλέον είναι 6.820 καθώς τις τελευταίες 24 ώρες έφυγαν από την ...
1 Σχόλιο
Σαραγόσα - Κορονοϊός: «Πάγωσαν» όλα τα συμβόλαια!
Μπάσκετ: Ισπανία
24/03/20 19:21

Σαραγόσα - Κορονοϊός: «Πάγωσαν» όλα τα συμβόλαια!

Η Σαραγόσα ανακοίνωσε πως «παγώνει» όλα τα συμβόλαια των ανθρώπων της ομάδας.
0 Σχόλια
Κορονοϊός: 87 νέοι θάνατοι στην Βρετανία, 422 στο σύνολο
Plus: Διεθνή
24/03/20 19:17

Βρετανία: 87 νέοι θάνατοι από κορονοϊό, 422 στο σύνολο

Η μεγαλύτερη μέχρι στιγμής ημερήσια αύξηση θανάτων και κρουσμάτων καταγράφηκε στην Βρετανία. 87 νέοι θάνατοι. 422 στο σύνολο.
0 Σχόλια

Best of internet