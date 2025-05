Αδιανόητη επίθεση σε μητέρα τρανς αθλήτριας στίβου: «Είσαι δειλή που το επιτρέπεις» (vid)

This is the mother of a male athlete competing against girls, robbing them of fairness. She sent @imjessicatapia and me a cease for exposing the truth. She tried to silence me at the track meet. And now she’s caught on video gaslighting and threatening girls for wearing shirts that stood for the truth. She told me to shut up. She tried to play victim and get police involved when she approached me for exposing the truth. Why? Because I dared to support female athletes. No crime was committed. We were there to cheer on girls who were forced to compete against a boy. That’s the real injustice. Three girls lost their shot to advance that day, not for lack of talent, but because the system failed them. And this mother stood proudly in defense of it. Our girls have been bullied long enough. Many of us have made it clear we will not coward down to these bullies. I ripped up her cease and tossed it where it belongs, in the trash. I won’t be intimidated. I’ve already filed complaints with Jurupa Valley Unified, President Trump, the Office of Civil Rights, the Department of Justice, and cc’d Newsom, Bonta, CIF, and Thurmond. And I’m just getting started. To the DOJ, Pres. Trump and Department of Education: Pull the funding now. I’m a mom who ran for the school board because I had had enough. The state sued us for passing common-sense policies, and we’re still standing. This fight isn’t just mine, it’s for every daughter in America. To school boards in California: I’ve written the resolution. Others have adopted it. Now it’s your turn. Let’s make it clear this will not be tolerated. To our daughters: We see you. We hear you. You are worth fighting for. You are not alone. We will protect our girls. We will not stop. And we will win. Common sense will be common again. Thank you @bonitafalls_ for capturing this insanity.