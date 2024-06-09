Παγκόσμια θλίψη για τον τραγικό θάνατο του γκουρού της υγείας, Μάικλ Μόσλεϊ (vid)

Επιμέλεια: Newsroom
Παγκόσμια θλίψη για τον τραγικό θάνατο του γκουρού της υγείας, Μάικλ Μόσλεϊ (vid)
Ο Μάικλ Μόσλεϊ ήταν γνωστός για τη συμβολή του στα θέματα υγείας και την ικανότητά του να μεταφράζει πολύπλοκες επιστημονικές πληροφορίες σε προσιτές και πρακτικές συμβουλές.

Τα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης έχουν κατακλυστεί από εκφράσεις θλίψης και συλλυπητηρίων μετά την ανακάλυψη της σορού του Μάικλ Μόσλεϊ γνωστός γκουρού της υγείας. Ο Μάικλ Μόσλεϊ εξαφανίστηκε την Τετάρτη κατά τη διάρκεια ενός περιπάτου στη Σύμη.

Ξεκίνησε μεγάλη επιχείρηση έρευνας για τον εντοπισμό του Μάικλ Μόσλεϊ, αφού εξαφανίστηκε ενώ έκανε πεζοπορία μόνος του. Σήμερα, το πτώμα ανακαλύφθηκε από το προσωπικό ενός κοντινού beach bar, αφού ο δήμαρχος, ο οποίος είχε παρατηρήσει κάτι ασυνήθιστο από τη θάλασσα, σήμανε συναγερμό.

Φίλοι, συνάδελφοι και θαυμαστές του Μάικλ Μόσλεϊ κατέφυγαν στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης για να εκφράσουν τη θλίψη τους και να μοιραστούν τις αναμνήσεις από το επιδραστικό έργο του.

«Είναι δύσκολο να περιγράψω πόσο αναστατωμένος είμαι από αυτή την είδηση. Μέσα από τη θαρραλέα, επιστημονικά τεκμηριωμένη δημοσιογραφία, ο Μάικλ Μόσλεϊ βοήθησε χιλιάδες ανθρώπους να γίνουν καλά και υγιείς. Είμαι ένας από αυτούς. Ήταν ένας ήρωας για μένα. Θα μας λείψει βαθύτατα. Οι σκέψεις και οι προσευχές μου είναι με την οικογένειά του» έγραψε ένας χρήστης του διαδικτύου.

 