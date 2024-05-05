Πέθανε ο «Θέοντεν» του Άρχοντα των Δαχτυλιδιών: Είχε παίξει και στον Τιτανικό (vid)

Πέθανε ο «Θέοντεν» του Άρχοντα των Δαχτυλιδιών: Είχε παίξει και στον Τιτανικό (vid)
Έφυγε από τη ζωή ο «Θέοντεν» του κινηματογραφικού έπους Lord of the Rings.

Ο ηθοποιός Bernard Hill, γνωστός από τους ρόλους του στον Τιτανικό και στον Άρχοντα των Δαχτυλιδιών, πέθανε σε ηλικία 79 ετών.

Έπαιξε τον καπετάνιο Έντουαρντ Σμιθ στην ταινία που κέρδισε Όσκαρ το 1997 και τον βασιλιά Θέοντεν στον Άρχοντα των Δαχτυλιδιών.

Ο ρόλος που τον έκανε επίσης να ξεχωρίσει ήταν στο τηλεοπτικό δράμα του BBC Boys from the Blackstuff, όπου υποδύθηκε τον Yosser Hughes, έναν χαρακτήρα που αγωνιζόταν να αντιμετωπίσει την ανεργία στο Λίβερπουλ.

Πέθανε νωρίς το πρωί της Κυριακής, όπως επιβεβαίωσε ο ατζέντης του Lou Coulson.

 