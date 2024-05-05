Πέθανε ο «Θέοντεν» του Άρχοντα των Δαχτυλιδιών: Είχε παίξει και στον Τιτανικό (vid)

Έφυγε από τη ζωή ο «Θέοντεν» του κινηματογραφικού έπους Lord of the Rings.

Ο ηθοποιός Bernard Hill, γνωστός από τους ρόλους του στον Τιτανικό και στον Άρχοντα των Δαχτυλιδιών, πέθανε σε ηλικία 79 ετών.

Bernard Hill has sadly passed away at the age of 79. pic.twitter.com/Ra8hRZ4ih2 May 5, 2024

Έπαιξε τον καπετάνιο Έντουαρντ Σμιθ στην ταινία που κέρδισε Όσκαρ το 1997 και τον βασιλιά Θέοντεν στον Άρχοντα των Δαχτυλιδιών.

Heartbroken by the death of Bernard Hill.



Feels so surreal but I literally found out the news at the exact same time as the Ride of the Rohirrim was on my tv.



Rewound & shed a tear at the most epic speech in cinematic history.



🕊️pic.twitter.com/dwPu7haX5K — 𝘾𝙃𝙞𝙋𝙁𝘼𝙏 💡 (@CHIPFAT_) May 5, 2024

Ο ρόλος που τον έκανε επίσης να ξεχωρίσει ήταν στο τηλεοπτικό δράμα του BBC Boys from the Blackstuff, όπου υποδύθηκε τον Yosser Hughes, έναν χαρακτήρα που αγωνιζόταν να αντιμετωπίσει την ανεργία στο Λίβερπουλ.

Some images bring back a glut of memories and emotions. There are times when it feels like we are all just a pay day away from this. Surely one of the most powerful tv performances ever.



RIP Bernard Hill. pic.twitter.com/BYjWmZO3Mu May 5, 2024

Πέθανε νωρίς το πρωί της Κυριακής, όπως επιβεβαίωσε ο ατζέντης του Lou Coulson.