Οι πρώτες αντιδράσεις του trailer "The Flash": «Από τις καλύτερες ταινίες υπερηρώων που έχουν γυριστεί ποτέ»

Επιμέλεια: Newsroom
Οι πρώτες αντιδράσεις του trailer "The Flash": «Από τις καλύτερες ταινίες υπερηρώων που έχουν γυριστεί ποτέ»
Το The Flash προβλήθηκε χθες στο CinemaCon και έχει προκαλέσει σάλο στο κόσμο του διαδικτύου.

Η ταινία The Flash έχει δύο Batman, όπως φαίνεται στο τρέιλερ που κυκλοφόρησε χθες από τη Warner Bros.

Μάικλ Κίτον και Μπεν Άφλεκ, παλιοί γνώριμοι του ρόλου, εμφανίζονται στο νέο τρέιλερ του The Flash υποδυόμενοι και οι δύο τον ίδιο ρόλο.

Ο Μάικλ Κίτον επιστρέφει στον ρόλο του Batman, μετά από 30 και πλέον χρόνια. Το 1990 είχε πρωταγωνιστήσει στο Batman και δύο χρόνια αργότερα στο Batman Returns του 1992.

Το νέο τρέιλερ ανοίγει σε μια λήψη του Wayne Manor και μια σειρά από vintage κοστούμια του Batman. Στη συνέχει εμφανίζεται ο Μάικλ Κίτον που υποδύεται τον Μπρους Γουέιν για πρώτη φορά μετά από 30 χρόνια. «Έχασα τους γονείς μου», λέει ο Γουέιν στον Μπάρι Άλεν- δηλαδή τον Flash- που υποδύεται ο Έζρα Μίλερ.

Αποθέωση στο Twitter