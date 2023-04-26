Οι πρώτες αντιδράσεις του trailer "The Flash": «Από τις καλύτερες ταινίες υπερηρώων που έχουν γυριστεί ποτέ»

Το The Flash προβλήθηκε χθες στο CinemaCon και έχει προκαλέσει σάλο στο κόσμο του διαδικτύου.

Η ταινία The Flash έχει δύο Batman, όπως φαίνεται στο τρέιλερ που κυκλοφόρησε χθες από τη Warner Bros.

Μάικλ Κίτον και Μπεν Άφλεκ, παλιοί γνώριμοι του ρόλου, εμφανίζονται στο νέο τρέιλερ του The Flash υποδυόμενοι και οι δύο τον ίδιο ρόλο.

Ο Μάικλ Κίτον επιστρέφει στον ρόλο του Batman, μετά από 30 και πλέον χρόνια. Το 1990 είχε πρωταγωνιστήσει στο Batman και δύο χρόνια αργότερα στο Batman Returns του 1992.

Το νέο τρέιλερ ανοίγει σε μια λήψη του Wayne Manor και μια σειρά από vintage κοστούμια του Batman. Στη συνέχει εμφανίζεται ο Μάικλ Κίτον που υποδύεται τον Μπρους Γουέιν για πρώτη φορά μετά από 30 χρόνια. «Έχασα τους γονείς μου», λέει ο Γουέιν στον Μπάρι Άλεν- δηλαδή τον Flash- που υποδύεται ο Έζρα Μίλερ.

Αποθέωση στο Twitter

The Flash is hands down one of the best superhero films of all time. No joke, The Flash is the ultimate movie going experience as it has a little bit of everything! Action, emotion, heart, humor and plenty of nostalgia. Ezra Miller is phenomenal as dual Barry Allens. Michael… pic.twitter.com/F7SHA30vZM — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) April 26, 2023

Just out of #TheFlash at CinemaCon. Believe the hype folks - truly one of the great superhero movies. Ezra Miller (x2), Sasha Calle and MICHAEL KEATON. It’s pretty perfect and one of the best films of this type you could ever hope to see. — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) April 26, 2023