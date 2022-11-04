The Witcher: Οι fans αντιδρούν και μαζεύουν υπογραφές για να επιστρέψει ο Χένρι Καβίλ στο ρόλο του πρωταγωνιστή

Οι αντιδράσεις για την απόσυρση του ηθοποιού από την παραγωγή έχει ξεσηκώσει θύελλα αντιδράσεων.

Οι fans της σειράς The Witcher στο Netflix δηλώνουν με κάθε τρόπο την αντίδρασή τους στην απόσυρση του Χένρι Καβίλ από το ρόλο του πρωταγωνιστή για την επόμενη σεζόν. Η είδηση αντικατάστασης του Καβίλ από τον Λίαμ Χέμσγουορθ έσκασε σαν κεραυνός εν αιθρία και έπιασε τους πάντες απροετοίμαστους.

It’s official: The Witcher is returning for Season 4, and Henry Cavill will be handing his swords to Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia after Season 3. Welcome to the Witcher family, @LiamHemsworth!



Read more: https://t.co/ABQMdqkzXX pic.twitter.com/xyIaRBbiRT — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 29, 2022

Το τι έφταιξε και έγινε αυτή η αντικατάσταση δεν είναι γνωστό, αλλά οι περισσότεροι εικάζουν πως έχει να κάνει με το γεγονός ότι ο Καβίλ επιστρέφει στο ρόλο του Superman. Κάποιες φήμες που κυκλοφόρησαν, πάντως, αναφέρουν πως ο ηθοποιός ήταν δυσαρεστημένος από τους συντελεστές της σειράς και την πορεία του χαρακτήρα.

Ο Καβίλ ήταν ιδιαίτερα αγαπητός στο κοινό του Witcher και της τηλεοπτικής του μεταφοράς και όπως ήταν λογικό, οι αντιδράσεις ήταν αναμενόμενες. Μάλιστα, αρκετοί αγανάκτησαν σημειώνοντας πως θα σταματήσουν να παρακολουθούν τη σειρά μετά το τέλος της τρίτης σεζόν.

Άλλοι ξεκίνησαν και συλλογή υπογραφών στο Change.org για να επιστρέψει ο αγαπημένος ηθοποιός. Δείτε μερικές χαρακτηριστικές αντιδράσεις.



With this news I'm out after season 3 of #TheWitcher.

The show has already made some strange choices straying from the books but Henry was my reason to keep watching.



He IS Geralt.



Why not just focus the show on a different Witcher and leave the door open for a Cavill return? pic.twitter.com/7tIlw8hSVK October 29, 2022

This pretty much sums up my reaction to Henry’s post. I was not expecting that. I will not judge and I wish him well but am sad to see him end his involvement with my favourite character of his It won’t be the same for me without Henry as #Geralt#henrycavill #thewitcher pic.twitter.com/2fGaVaAqEE — Fictional Photos (@FictionalPhotos) October 29, 2022

Netflix trying to convince the Witcher fan base that Liam Hemsworth is a good replacement for Henry Cavill pic.twitter.com/Y1jvQFG2gZ — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) October 29, 2022

Henry Cavill knew too much about the source material for the Witcher so Netflix got rid of him — mystic. (@MysticZireael) October 29, 2022

henry cavill a leaving the witcher after begging netflix for the role and being the biggest fan of the franchise is making the report that the writers hate the books seem more and more plausible. they chased that man away from the series. this is sick. — ariel (@cursedhat) October 29, 2022