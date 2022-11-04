The Witcher: Οι fans αντιδρούν και μαζεύουν υπογραφές για να επιστρέψει ο Χένρι Καβίλ στο ρόλο του πρωταγωνιστή

Παύλος Παπαπαύλου
Οι αντιδράσεις για την απόσυρση του ηθοποιού από την παραγωγή έχει ξεσηκώσει θύελλα αντιδράσεων.

Οι fans της σειράς The Witcher στο Netflix δηλώνουν με κάθε τρόπο την αντίδρασή τους στην απόσυρση του Χένρι Καβίλ από το ρόλο του πρωταγωνιστή για την επόμενη σεζόν. Η είδηση αντικατάστασης του Καβίλ από τον Λίαμ Χέμσγουορθ έσκασε σαν κεραυνός εν αιθρία και έπιασε τους πάντες απροετοίμαστους.

Το τι έφταιξε και έγινε αυτή η αντικατάσταση δεν είναι γνωστό, αλλά οι περισσότεροι εικάζουν πως έχει να κάνει με το γεγονός ότι ο Καβίλ επιστρέφει στο ρόλο του Superman. Κάποιες φήμες που κυκλοφόρησαν, πάντως, αναφέρουν πως ο ηθοποιός ήταν δυσαρεστημένος από τους συντελεστές της σειράς και την πορεία του χαρακτήρα.

Ο Καβίλ ήταν ιδιαίτερα αγαπητός στο κοινό του Witcher και της τηλεοπτικής του μεταφοράς και όπως ήταν λογικό, οι αντιδράσεις ήταν αναμενόμενες. Μάλιστα, αρκετοί αγανάκτησαν σημειώνοντας πως θα σταματήσουν να παρακολουθούν τη σειρά μετά το τέλος της τρίτης σεζόν.

Άλλοι ξεκίνησαν και συλλογή υπογραφών στο Change.org για να επιστρέψει ο αγαπημένος ηθοποιός. Δείτε μερικές χαρακτηριστικές αντιδράσεις.