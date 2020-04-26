ΑρχικήΆλλα ΣπορΣτίβος

Κανένα εμπόδιο δεν σταματά τον Τζέιμς Γουέμπστερ (vid)

Κανένα εμπόδιο δεν σταματά τον Τζέιμς Γουέμπστερ (vid)

Κανένα εμπόδιο δεν σταματά τον Τζέιμς Γουέμπστερ (vid)

Η διαφορετική προπόνηση στη φύση του Βρετανού εμποδιστή, Τζέιμς Γουέμπστερ. 

Ένα φοβερό video ανέβασε στο προφίλ του στο instagram ο Τζέιμς Γουέμπστερ. 

Ο Βρετανός πρωταθλητής που είναι σπεσιαλίστας στα 400μ και στα 400μ εμπόδια φυσικά αυτές τις ημέρες του covid-19 δεν μπορεί να κάνει προπόνηση στο στάδιο. 

Σκέφτηκε όμως να μην χάσει τις ημέρες του και για να κρατηθεί σε φόρμα ξεκίνησε προπόνηση στη φύση και είναι αλήθεια ξεπέρασε όλα τα εμπόδια! 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ARE YOU READY?? Introducing... The Lockdown 400m Hurdles! Who needs a track and hurdles when you have random objects and family members. I figured I would have most likely opened my season by now, so what better way to open up than with the Lockdown 400m hurdles! Had a lot of fun and a lot of strange looks making this, totally worth it! I wouldn’t recommend trying this at home unless any hurdlers fancy the challenge  Shoutout to the commentators I haven’t credited but they are great. No family members or hamstrings were harmed in the making of this video. Thanks to the fam for filming and being hurdled! Stay safe everyone and enjoy my little piece of lockdown fun  #trackandfield #tracknation #run #runner #running #fit #runtoinspire #furtherfasterstronger #trailrunning #trailrunner #runhappy #instagood #time2run #instafit #happyrunner #marathon #runners #photooftheday #trailrun #fitness #workout #cardio #training #instarunner #instarunners #workouttime #worlderunners #sun #summer

A post shared by James Webster (@jwebster400h) on

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Ποδόσφαιρο

Κορονοϊός: Η Έβερτον επέβαλε πρόστιμο 115 χιλ. στον Κιν για το πάρτι στην καραντίνα

Plus

Κικίλιας: «Το ΕΣΥ έχει ενισχυθεί με 3.337 προσλήψεις τους τελευταίους δύο μήνες»

Plus

Κορονοϊός: Η φύση κερδισμένη από την πανδημία και τα άγρια ζώα γεμίζουν τις μεγάλες πόλεις (vid)

Μπάσκετ

Ο Καντέρ κάνει... αναπαράσταση για τους παίκτες του ΝΒΑ μετά την καραντίνα (vid)

Plus

Σκληρή επιστολή Ιερώνυμου για άνοιγμα των εκκλησιών, σταγόνα που ξεχείλισε το ποτήρι η συναυλία της Πρωτοψάλτη!

Plus

Κορονοϊός: 134 τα θύματα στην Ελλάδα, νεκρός ένας 60χρονος