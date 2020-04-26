Κανένα εμπόδιο δεν σταματά τον Τζέιμς Γουέμπστερ (vid)

ARE YOU READY?? Introducing... The Lockdown 400m Hurdles! Who needs a track and hurdles when you have random objects and family members. I figured I would have most likely opened my season by now, so what better way to open up than with the Lockdown 400m hurdles! Had a lot of fun and a lot of strange looks making this, totally worth it! I wouldn’t recommend trying this at home unless any hurdlers fancy the challenge Shoutout to the commentators I haven’t credited but they are great. No family members or hamstrings were harmed in the making of this video. Thanks to the fam for filming and being hurdled! Stay safe everyone and enjoy my little piece of lockdown fun #trackandfield #tracknation #run #runner #running #fit #runtoinspire #furtherfasterstronger #trailrunning #trailrunner #runhappy #instagood #time2run #instafit #happyrunner #marathon #runners #photooftheday #trailrun #fitness #workout #cardio #training #instarunner #instarunners #workouttime #worlderunners #sun #summer

A post shared by James Webster (@jwebster400h) on Apr 25, 2020 at 10:06am PDT