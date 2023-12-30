Ο κόσμος των αγώνων «αποχαιρετά» τον Ζιλ ντε Φεράν

Ο αιφνίδιος θάνατος του Βραζιλιάνου προκάλεσε σοκ στην παγκόσμια αγωνιστική κοινότητα.

Το 2023 φεύγει με μία πολύ δυσάρεστη είδηση, αυτή του θανάτου από καρδιακή ανακοπή, του Ζιλ ντε Φεράν. Ο Βραζιλιάνος που «έφυγε» στα 56 του ενώ βρισκόταν στον… φυσικό του χώρο, μία πίστα (σ.σ. το «The Concourse Club», στο Μαϊάμι των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών της Αμερικής», είχε πολλές επιτυχίες τόσο ως οδηγός όσο και σε διοικητικούς ρόλους.

Κατέκτησε δύο φορές τον τίτλο στο CART (2000, 2001), πανηγύρισε νίκη στον θρυλικό αγώνα των 500ων Μιλίων της Ινδιανάπολης (2003) ενώ στη Formula 1, διετέλεσε αγωνιστικός διευθυντής των BAR-Honda (2005-2007) και McLaren (2018-2021).

Η είδηση του θανάτου του Ζιλ Ντε Φεράν, προκάλεσε σοκ στην κοινότητα της Formula 1 και των αγώνων, με τα social media να γεμίζουν από μηνύματα αποχαιρετισμού…

My heart sank at the news of Gil de Ferran's death. It's heart-wrenching. Thinking of him now and savoring every conversation. He will be missed by so many. A wonderful man and a dear and loyal friend. pic.twitter.com/aPVXjlKwY7 — Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) December 30, 2023

Toto reflects on Gil de Ferran, a gentleman and out and out racer. He will be deeply missed by the whole Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team.



Rest in Peace, Gil. pic.twitter.com/bS5MK616Yy December 30, 2023

We remember Gil de Ferran. pic.twitter.com/DDmcBgIj3Z — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) December 30, 2023

We are shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden loss of Gil de Ferran, a huge figure in motorsport, who enjoyed many successes on the track as well as through his leadership roles later in his career in Formula 1. Our thoughts at this very sad time are with his beloved family… pic.twitter.com/LZR7GzSrPC — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) December 30, 2023

Que notícia triste Hoje . perdemos um irmão ! Pessoa maravilhosa gente boa d + e uma lenda no nosso automobilismo mundial. Va em paz Gil . Muita força a sua esposa, sua filha , seu filho e toda sua família e amigos. @GdeFerran . 🙏🏻

R.I.P Gil De Ferran pic.twitter.com/IUkAMlUpmr December 30, 2023

Stefano Domenicali:



“I am very shocked and deeply saddened by the news that we have lost Gil de Ferran. He was an incredible person and a true champion, and we will all miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.” pic.twitter.com/pCfuTdpxG8 — F1 Media (@F1Media) December 30, 2023

“Gil de Ferran was an Indianapolis 500 winner who has always represented the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ with pure class.” - J. Douglas Boles



Godspeed, Racer.https://t.co/PeihdcH9rS — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) December 30, 2023

The FIA is saddened by the passing of Gil de Ferran. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/bA1A1NHLJe — FIA (@fia) December 30, 2023

Everyone at McLaren Racing is shocked and deeply saddened to learn we have lost a beloved member of our McLaren family.



We send our deepest condolences to Gil de Ferran’s family, friends and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/vmyKil7I00 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) December 30, 2023

Φωτογραφίες: F1/X