Ο κόσμος των αγώνων «αποχαιρετά» τον Ζιλ ντε Φεράν

Πάνος Σεϊτανίδης
Ο αιφνίδιος θάνατος του Βραζιλιάνου προκάλεσε σοκ στην παγκόσμια αγωνιστική κοινότητα.

Το 2023 φεύγει με μία πολύ δυσάρεστη είδηση, αυτή του θανάτου από καρδιακή ανακοπή, του Ζιλ ντε Φεράν. Ο Βραζιλιάνος που «έφυγε» στα 56 του ενώ βρισκόταν στον… φυσικό του χώρο, μία πίστα (σ.σ. το «The Concourse Club», στο Μαϊάμι των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών της Αμερικής», είχε πολλές επιτυχίες τόσο ως οδηγός όσο και σε διοικητικούς ρόλους.

Κατέκτησε δύο φορές τον τίτλο στο CART (2000, 2001), πανηγύρισε νίκη στον θρυλικό αγώνα των 500ων Μιλίων της Ινδιανάπολης (2003) ενώ στη Formula 1, διετέλεσε αγωνιστικός διευθυντής των BAR-Honda (2005-2007) και McLaren (2018-2021).

Η είδηση του θανάτου του Ζιλ Ντε Φεράν, προκάλεσε σοκ στην κοινότητα της Formula 1 και των αγώνων, με τα social media να γεμίζουν από μηνύματα αποχαιρετισμού…

Φωτογραφίες: F1/X

