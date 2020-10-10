ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροΠοδόσφαιρο: Κόσμος
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE
Απίθανος Νεϊμάρ με 18 πετυχημένες ντρίμπλες κόντρα στην Βολιβία! (vids)

Απίθανος Νεϊμάρ με 18 πετυχημένες ντρίμπλες κόντρα στην Βολιβία! (vids)

Απίθανος Νεϊμάρ με 18 πετυχημένες ντρίμπλες κόντρα στην Βολιβία! (vids)

Μπορεί να μη σκόραρε, ωστόσο ο Νεϊμαρ κατάφερε να συγκεντρώσει τα φώτα πάνω του, με τις εντυπωσιακές ντρίμπλες κόντρα στην Βολιβία.

Σε δαιμονιώδη φόρμα φαίνεται πως βρίσκεται ο μεσοεπιθετικός της Παρί. Ο Νεϊμάρ δεν είδε το όνομά του στον πίνακα των σκόρερ, ωστόσο κέρδισε το χειροκρότημα όλων για τις εντυπωσιακές του ενέργειες. Δεν έμεινε όμως μόνο εκεί, καθώς ήταν ο δημιουργός δύο τερμάτων, έχοντας παράλληλα 77.4% ευστοχία στις μεταβιβάσεις του.

 

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα