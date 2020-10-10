Απίθανος Νεϊμάρ με 18 πετυχημένες ντρίμπλες κόντρα στην Βολιβία! (vids)

Σε δαιμονιώδη φόρμα φαίνεται πως βρίσκεται ο μεσοεπιθετικός της Παρί. Ο Νεϊμάρ δεν είδε το όνομά του στον πίνακα των σκόρερ, ωστόσο κέρδισε το χειροκρότημα όλων για τις εντυπωσιακές του ενέργειες. Δεν έμεινε όμως μόνο εκεί, καθώς ήταν ο δημιουργός δύο τερμάτων, έχοντας παράλληλα 77.4% ευστοχία στις μεταβιβάσεις του.

Neymar is insane! How did he manage to get out of that and kept play going? pic.twitter.com/LmQBbqg2fu — Ivy (@masonxpress) October 10, 2020

This was just ridiculous from Neymar. Imagine if he scored after this (via @MovistarDeporPe) pic.twitter.com/ag7SrLLEAL — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) October 10, 2020

Gooooal Coutinho. Neymar with the assist. His second assist of the match Brazil 5-0 Bolivia. pic.twitter.com/msS6SVCFQt — Nate (@SfcnathanX) October 10, 2020