Απίθανος Νεϊμάρ με 18 πετυχημένες ντρίμπλες κόντρα στην Βολιβία! (vids)

Σε δαιμονιώδη φόρμα φαίνεται πως βρίσκεται ο μεσοεπιθετικός της Παρί. Ο Νεϊμάρ δεν είδε το όνομά του στον πίνακα των σκόρερ, ωστόσο κέρδισε το χειροκρότημα όλων για τις εντυπωσιακές του ενέργειες. Δεν έμεινε όμως μόνο εκεί, καθώς ήταν ο δημιουργός δύο τερμάτων, έχοντας παράλληλα 77.4% ευστοχία στις μεταβιβάσεις του.
Neymar é muito liso! #BRAxBOL pic.twitter.com/tBu4HWC1Vc
— neymar jr deprê (@neymarjrdepre) October 10, 2020
Neymar is insane! How did he manage to get out of that and kept play going? pic.twitter.com/LmQBbqg2fu
— Ivy (@masonxpress) October 10, 2020
This was just ridiculous from Neymar. Imagine if he scored after this (via @MovistarDeporPe) pic.twitter.com/ag7SrLLEAL
— Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) October 10, 2020
Gooooal Coutinho. Neymar with the assist. His second assist of the match Brazil 5-0 Bolivia. pic.twitter.com/msS6SVCFQt
— Nate (@SfcnathanX) October 10, 2020
Neymar vs Bolivia
2 Assists
103 Touches
41 Passes (77.4% accuracy)
18 Dribbles
4 Chances created
2 Key passes
1 Cross
21 Ground duels won
2 Times fouled
Outstanding performance pic.twitter.com/GzjXeKO4uX
— Moleque Neymar (@Neymoleque) October 10, 2020