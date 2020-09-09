Διάσημη ποδοσφαιρίστρια αποκάλυψε πως είναι τρανσέξουαλ (pic)

Μία δήλωση, η οποία θα συζητηθεί, πραγματοποίησε η 25χρονη μέσος, η οποία το 2016 κατέκτησε το χάλκινο μετάλλιο στους Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες του Ρίο Ντε Τζανέιρο, λέγοντας πως είναι τρανσέξουαλ.
Η Ρεμπέκα Κουίν ανήκει στην θυγατρική της Λυών, OL Reign, που εδρεύει στην Ουάσινγκτον, αλλά αγωνίζεται με τη μορφή δανεισμού στην σουηδική Vittsjo GIK.
«Δεν έχω κρύψει ποτέ από τους ανθρώπους που αγαπώ ότι είμαι τρανσέξουαλ. Και μάλιστα με ρωτούσαν πότε θα το πω δημόσια. Σήμερα, αυτό που θέλω, είναι να είμαι ορατή στην queer κοινότητα που δεν έχει συνηθίσει να βλέπει ένα από τα μέλη της σε ένα γήπεδο ποδοσφαίρου», ανέφερε χαρακτηριστικά η νεαρή μέσος.
Coming out is HARD ( and kinda bs). I know for me it’s something I’ll be doing over again for the rest of my life. As I’ve lived as an openly trans person with the people I love most for many years, I did always wonder when I’d come out publicly. Instagram is a weird space. I wanted to encapsulate the feelings I had towards my trans identity in one post but that’s really not why anyone is on here, including myself. So INSTEAD I want to be visible to queer folx who don’t see people like them on their feed. I know it saved my life years ago. I want to challenge cis folks ( if you don’t know what cis means, that’s probably you!!!) to be better allies. It’s a process, and i know it won’t be perfect, but if I can encourage you to start then it’s something. 1) put your pronouns in your bio 2) follow/ listen to other trans/nb voices ( @janetmock , @ashleemariepreston , @alokvmenon to name a few :)) 3) practice using gender neutral pronouns with friends/ in a mirror 4) vote 5) start to catch yourself making assumptions about people in public/ bathrooms/ any space